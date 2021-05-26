Collegiate sets VISAA state golf tourney record

Assuming the pandemic didn’t derail the golf season, Collegiate coach Jeff Dunnington had a good feeling about this year’s team.

“I was kind of intentionally quiet about it, to be honest,” he said. “I’ve had this year circled for the last several years knowing it was going to be a special year, or had the potential to be.”

The Cougars lived up to that, shooting a VISAA state tournament record 4 under 284 to capture the championship recently at Williamsburg National Golf Club. That was two shots better than Woodberry Forest. The previous mark was Woodberry’s 293 (records have been kept since 2008).

Collegiate had company in the record department from Langley, which shot a VHSL record 8 under 280 in the Class 6 tourney. The VHSL played two rounds until 2018.

Dunnington said the Cougars had two senior leaders – Hunter Milligan and George Montague – “who have been everyday starters on the team, one since eighth grade, one since ninth grade. They’re just kind of cool, calm and collected guys who helped the team really gel.”

Milligan shot even par in the state tourney, and Montague was 1 over. Sophomore Hudson Pace led the way, tying for third with a 3 under 69. Sophomore Jack Barnes was a shot back at 2 under.