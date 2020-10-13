Davis Love III drops by to see ongoing Belmont Golf Course renovation project

Love also said the shorter layouts are the future of the game.

“Short courses, six holes, par 3. Six holes or nine holes or 12 holes of big golf, rather than having to play 18 and take four or five hours,” he said.

There was some opposition to the plan, steering the course away from its traditional 18-hole layout. Henrico County established an advisory committee to oversee the First Tee partnership. Discussion has ranged from what will become of the course’s old, marble hole signs, to parking logistics.

Schneider said a member of the group also helped connect high school coaches. His hope is that high school teams will come out and play, and possibly contest matches, at the course once it’s done.

“There were a few folks early on that were questioning what we were really going to do,” Schneider said. “There was just really the unknown. And I think, for the most part, the reviews from the neighbors have been outstanding."

The project is still on target to be completed this May.

When it is, it’ll be a blast from the past of sorts.

“I think people are going to be very excited to come out and see how it's presented, Schneider said, “and take advantage of the ability to play here on a regular basis."