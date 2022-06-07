Defending champ Rohrbaugh, 10-seed Beril advance at RWGA City Amateur

Defending champion Kristine Rohrbaugh cruised to a win in her first matchup, while Brenda Beril broke through with a victory as a 10 seed to advance to the second round of match play at the RWGA City Amateur at Salisbury Country Club on Tuesday.
Rohrbaugh, the championship flight’s top seed out of Stonehenge Golf and Country Club, defeated No. 16 Margie Winfield 7 and 6 to move on.
Rohrbaugh and six other high seeds won their matchups, with Beril the only exception. Beril (Country Club of Virginia) defeated No. 7 Anne Greever 3 and 2.
Joanne Kitusky, Boodie McGurn, Deb Kelo, Lindsay Wortham, Peggy Freeman and Liza Lewis also advanced. Lewis was the medalist in the qualifying round.
Play continues Wednesday at 10:08 a.m.