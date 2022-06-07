 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Defending champ Rohrbaugh, 10-seed Beril advance at RWGA City Amateur

  • 0

Defending champion Kristine Rohrbaugh cruised to a win in her first matchup, while Brenda Beril broke through with a victory as a 10 seed to advance to the second round of match play at the RWGA City Amateur at Salisbury Country Club on Tuesday.

Rohrbaugh, the championship flight’s top seed out of Stonehenge Golf and Country Club, defeated No. 16 Margie Winfield 7 and 6 to move on.

Rohrbaugh and six other high seeds won their matchups, with Beril the only exception. Beril (Country Club of Virginia) defeated No. 7 Anne Greever 3 and 2.

Joanne Kitusky, Boodie McGurn, Deb Kelo, Lindsay Wortham, Peggy Freeman and Liza Lewis also advanced. Lewis was the medalist in the qualifying round.

Play continues Wednesday at 10:08 a.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Names listed for Saudi golf league, battle lines drawn

Names listed for Saudi golf league, battle lines drawn

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — The first Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational has Dustin Johnson and 12 other PGA Tour members as part of its 48-man field next week outside London. The next move falls to the PGA Tour, which must decide whether to allow them to come back.

Watch Now: Related Video

Gavin Parker is bringing enthusiasm and energy to golf

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News