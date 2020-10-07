Dominion Energy Charity Classic adds Phil Mickelson to entry list

Mickelson’s most recent tournament was the U.S. Open at the Winged Foot Golf Club in New York three weeks ago, though he missed the cut there. Mickelson won his very first PGA Tour Champions event in August, the Charles Schwab Cup Series at Ozarks National Golf Course in Missouri.

Under the PGA’s altered schedule, the Masters are still ahead, Nov. 12-15.

"Most know that [Mickelson] likes to play a lot leading into majors,” Schoenfeld said. “And with the Masters coming up in November this year ... it certainly could be something that he's thinking about. So he wants to get out there and play a little bit before the Masters."

The DECC has been named a schedule favorite by PGA Tour Champions players in three out of the four years it’s been held. It’s typically part of the tour’s Charles Schwab Cup playoffs, and reserved for the top 72 players in the standings.

But due to event cancellations, the 2020 schedule was merged with the 2021 slate and there are no playoffs this calendar year. So this year’s DECC, which will be closed to spectators and broadcast on the Golf Channel, is open to 81 players and a greater variety of them.

“The field was already shaping up to be fantastic, with so many great players coming to Richmond,” Schoenfeld said. “So to add Phil's name to that group really puts us over the top. So we're excited.”