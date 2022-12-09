Dominion Energy Charity Classic gets PGA TOUR Champions award

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic has been named the winner of the PGA TOUR Champions 2022 President’s Award.

Steven Alker won this year’s Charity Classic, which was contested Oct. 21-23 at The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course.

In a release, the TOUR said the Charity Classic stood out because of the tournament’s “record total in local sales;” more than $2 million in charity donations in 2022 and “well over $1 million every year since 2018;” more than 1,100 volunteers, with almost 40% sponsor employees; holding the inaugural River City Classic with seven Historically Black College and Universities from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association competing; holding a “Game Changers” Executive Women’s Day and a Military Appreciation concert; and providing a “fantastic layout and a tough test” for the tournament.