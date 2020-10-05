Dominion Energy Charity Classic, though closed to spectators, will include hefty field

Many of those who will be on site at CCV will be tested for the coronavirus, more than 600 total. The tests will be executed at a mobile unit not far from CCV.

In three out of the four years it’s been held, the DECC has been voted as the schedule’s best event by the players on tour. The crowds have contributed to that, but Schoenfeld believes the tournament will be able to provide most of the other aspects of the annual experience that have appealed to the players.

"The combination of us taking care of them, and supportive sponsors and volunteers that they see out here that are dedicated to helping with the event, to big crowds, are the things that they love,” Schoenfeld said.

Over its lifespan, the DECC has helped raise more than $3.5 million for charities in the area. The event raised $1.76 million last year alone, almost matching the combined total raised in the first three years.

With no fans, such a figure would be unlikely this year.

Still, though it’ll look and sound different, the DECC team is happy to have a 2020 tournament at all.

“Because we still do anticipate making a sizable positive impact on the charity side and the charitable contributions that come from the tournament each year,” Schoenfeld said. “And I think that's what keeps ... driving all of us to come to work every day and make sure we put on the best tournament that we can."