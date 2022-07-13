Former St. Catherine’s standout Tatum Walsh qualifies for U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship

Former St. Catherine’s standout Tatum Walsh earned a spot in the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship by shooting a 2-under 70 Monday during qualifying at Salisbury Country Club.

The top two finishers earned berths in the Amateur, which will be contested at Chambers Bay Golf Course in University Place, Wash., Aug. 8-14. JiaCheng Emma Tang of Chino Hills, Calif., grabbed the other spot by shooting a 5-under 67.

Walsh had five birdies and three bogeys during her round.

The Amateur field has 156 players. After stroke-play qualifying, 64 advance to match play.

Walsh was the 2020-21 Times-Dispatch All-Metro golfer of the year, becoming the third female to earn the honor (Jackie Beers of Monacan in 2000 and 2001, Lyberty Anderson in 2012).

At James Madison this past year, Walsh had the second-lowest freshman scoring average (74.47) in program history and the fifth-lowest overall.

She played 24 rounds in eight events before a season-ending injury.