Golf roundup: Cantlay fights through gusting wind, leads American Express

LA QUINTA, Calif. — Patrick Cantlay fought through gusting wind on his back nine Friday to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend at The American Express in a bid to win for the third time in four starts.
Tied for the first-round lead with Lee Hodges after a 10-under 62 at La Quinta Country Club, Cantlay shot a 68 on PGA West’s Nicklaus Tournament Course to reach 14-under 130.
“I actually putted really well today and made nothing,” Cantlay said. “The greens were a little beat up and it was hard to make putts. But I rolled it really well and I rolled it how I wanted to, I just didn’t get any to go in.”
Tom Hoge was second after a 66 on PGA West’s Stadium Course.
Joseph Bramlett, playing in the last group off the 10th tee at La Quinta, bogeyed the final two holes in strong wind for a 67 to drop into a five-man tie for third at 12 under.
Will Zalatoris birdied his last seven holes on the Nicklaus layout for a 61 to also join Cameron Young (68), former VCU standout Lanto Griffin (65) and Greyson Sigg (67) at 12 under. Young played at Nicklaus, and Griffin and Sigg at the Stadium.
Korda leads LPGA season opener
ORLANDO, Fla. — Nelly Korda competed last month in the PNC Championship alongside her father, former Australian Open tennis champion Petr Korda, and said she did not have the offseason that many other players had.
It shows. The start of 2022 has been a continuation of the monster season she put together a year ago.
Korda, at 23 the No. 1 player in the women’s game, shot 6-under 66 at Lake Nona on Friday to take a one-shot lead over Gaby Lopez and Danielle Kang at the midway point of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.
Through two rounds, Korda is at 10-under 134. Her older sister and the defending champion, 28-year-old Jessica Korda, is two shots back.
Nelly Korda is accustomed to success at Lake Nona, where 11 months ago she captured the Gainbridge LPGA, which has moved venues this season. Korda has played six competitive rounds at the course and never shot worse than 69. Friday’s effort was her lowest yet.
Korda on Friday birded all four of the par 5s and finished with seven birdies, rolling in a 15-footer at No. 18 for the lead.
Lopez led after 18 holes and won this tournament two years ago. She overcame two late bogeys with a closing birdie of her own, chipping in at the par-4 18th for a 68. Kang, a runner-up to Jessica Korda in this event a year ago, posted a bogey-free 67.
Els birdies final hole to lead in Hawaii
KA’UPULEHU-KONA, Hawaii — Ernie Els birdied the final hole Thursday, set up by a difficult wedge from a fairway bunker, giving him an 8-under 64 and a one-shot lead over Vijay Singh as the PGA Tour Champions season began at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.
Bernhard Langer, coming off his sixth Charles Schwab Cup title last year at age 64, had knee surgery in the offseason and still managed to join the large group at 66.
Darren Clarke, Retief Goosen, Stephen Ames and Stephen Alker also were at 66. Alker had no status last year until he went from a qualifier to a series of top 10s and eventually a victory.