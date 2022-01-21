Golf roundup: Cantlay fights through gusting wind, leads American Express

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nelly Korda competed last month in the PNC Championship alongside her father, former Australian Open tennis champion Petr Korda, and said she did not have the offseason that many other players had.

It shows. The start of 2022 has been a continuation of the monster season she put together a year ago.

Korda, at 23 the No. 1 player in the women’s game, shot 6-under 66 at Lake Nona on Friday to take a one-shot lead over Gaby Lopez and Danielle Kang at the midway point of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

Through two rounds, Korda is at 10-under 134. Her older sister and the defending champion, 28-year-old Jessica Korda, is two shots back.

Nelly Korda is accustomed to success at Lake Nona, where 11 months ago she captured the Gainbridge LPGA, which has moved venues this season. Korda has played six competitive rounds at the course and never shot worse than 69. Friday’s effort was her lowest yet.

Korda on Friday birded all four of the par 5s and finished with seven birdies, rolling in a 15-footer at No. 18 for the lead.