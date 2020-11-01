Golf roundup: Gay ends nearly 8-year drought with playoff win in Bermuda

Brian Gay birdied the 18th hole for a 7-under 64 that got him into a playoff, and then he won with a 12-foot birdie putt on the same hole to beat Wyndham Clark in the Bermuda Championship.

Just over a year away from being able to join the PGA Tour Champions, Gay won for the fifth time in his PGA Tour career and earned a return to the Masters next April.

His last victory was at the Humana Challenge in the California desert in January 2013.

Clark was going for his first PGA Tour victory and had a 10-foot birdie putt at the end of regulation for the win. The putt stayed out to the right, and he had to make a 3-footer for a 65 to get into the playoff at Port Royal.

Back to the 18th, Gay’s approach was left of the flag about 12 feet away. Clark, a 26-year-old who hits it plenty farther than Gay, hit a wedge to about 7 feet. Gay made his sharp-breaking birdie putt, while Clark missed his putt.

Ollie Schniederjans, playing on a sponsor exemption, closed with a 66 and finished alone in third.

Gay was No. 328 in the world. He is the fourth player outside the top 300 to win on the PGA Tour eight tournaments into the new season.