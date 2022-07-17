James River's Nick Taliaferro claims State Open title

Former James River golf standout Nick Taliaferro looked right at home at Independence Golf Course, surging toward a wire-to-wire victory at the State Open of Virginia on Sunday.

An arduous run through the 13th and 15th holes put his title in jeopardy, necessitating a return to the steady play that had him leading after each of the first two rounds.

Taliaferro did just that, recording a pair of pars and then a round-capping birdie putt on the 18th hole to cap the State Open championship at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian. He finished his final round at 1-over 72, just enough to beat Evan Beck, the defending champion who recorded the best round of the day at 6-under 65.

“If you told me a month ago I would win this tournament, I probably wouldn’t have believed you. I wasn’t hitting it well at all,” said Taliaferro, who currently plays at Radford. “But since the second round of the State Am, I’ve been playing really well. I don’t know. It’s hard to put it into words. It’s cliché. But it’s obviously a big confidence boost to know I can play against the best players in the state and win.”

Overall, Taliaferro posted a 10-under 203 over the three-day tournament. Beck was a shot behind at 9-under 204.

Two local pros, Mark Lawrence Jr. (Mills Godwin, Virginia Tech) and Chris O'Neill (Deep Run, Michigan), shared low professional honors. They tied with amateur Alex Price (CNU) for third overall at 5-under 208. Lawrence was the State Open champ in 2020.

Taliaferro entered Sunday with a three-stroke lead, and that advantage grew to five after 12 holes in the final round. But Taliaferro, with plenty of experience at Independence, faced his first hurdle at No. 13, recording a double bogey and seeing his lead fall to three shots.

“That didn’t really rattle me,” he said. “It was just a case of being in the wrong spot.”

He secured par on the 14th hole, but the 15th began with a disastrous tee shot, hooking out of bounds. He finished the par-4 hole with a triple bogey.

He received words of encouragement from Channing Blevins, his Radford teammate and caddie, as his lead over Beck vanished.

“If I had told him Friday morning that he’d be tied for the lead with three holes to go, he probably would have taken it,” Blevins said. “So let’s forget about the last three holes and do the best we can and get a couple of good looks."

Taliaferro responded on the 16th with a two-putt par, then did the same on the par-5 17th, leaving the 18th as his chance to secure the title with a birdie.

His winning putt was 12 feet away. He drained it, and he was mobbed by his friends upon his championship win.