Jerry Kelly maintains lead in Dominion Energy Charity Classic

The first final round in the three-tournament Charles Schwab Cup playoffs should be a doozy.

The No. 1, No. 2 and No. 4 players in the Cup standings are paired in the final threesome Sunday in the 54-hole Dominion Energy Charity Classic on the pristine Country Club of Virginia James River Course.

First-round leader Jerry Kelly posted a 5-under-par 67 Saturday for a 36-hole total of 12-under 132. Kelly, No. 4 in the rankings, is chasing his fourth victory of the season on the PGA Tour Champions.

Kelly is two shots clear of Steven Alker, who has led the Schwab Cup standings since May and also is seeking his fourth victory of the season. Alker followed his opening-round 69 with a 7-under 65 and stands at 10-under 134.

No. 2 Padraig Harrington shares third place with Doug Barron, No. 22 in the rankings and last year’s DECC runner-up in a playoff. Both players are at 9-under 135 after each produced 5-under 67 in the second round. Harrington has won three times in his rookie season.

Alker, Harrington and Kelly were paired in Friday’s first round.

K.J. Choi, Brian Gay and Rob Labritz trail Kelly by four strokes at 8-under. Gay (No. 41) vaulted into the title mix with a tournament-best 8-under 64. Choi (No. 27) turned in a 65, and Rob Labritz (No. 37) shot 4-under 68 for the second day in row.

John Huston, Rod Pampling and Stephen Ames are at 7-under 136.

Kelly logged seven birdies against two bogeys on Saturday.

“I’m in position. That’s all I can ask for. A great Sunday playing with Alky, and it’s where I want to be. [It’s] attitude of gratitude for me out here. One-year anniversary of [his wife] Carol’s [cancer] surgery [on Friday]. It’s been a long year, and we’re in a great place,” Kelly said. “You know me, it’s all mental. My golf game will follow. I’m just happy.”

He says he’s being more patient because he isn’t mad.

“Carol always says nobody has more fun getting mad than I do. And that’s true because I still love the game, but there’s just a calm, happy place right now. I just want it to continue. I don’t want it to come crashing down,” he said.

As for momentum going into Sunday’s finale, “We’re just going to have a great dinner and go to bed and wake up and be happy again.”

Alker tied for fourth in last year’s DECC after starting the final round two strokes off the lead. He won his first PGA Tour Champions tournament two weeks later in the Schwab Cup’s second playoff event, the TimberTech Championship, and ended the season with a second-place finish in the Schwab Cup Championship.

He carded eight birdies, including the last three holes, and one bogey.

“At the end there I was just trying to catch up, get as close to the lead as I can. I played nicely today, just kind of gave myself more chances,” said Alker who won his first major, the Senior PGA Championship, in late May. “I putted good again. Just get it on line and man, this is probably the best greens we putt all year. You just get a nice line, get them going, and they’ll go in.”

Harrington made five birdies and played bogey free. His length off the tee has been a source of wonder for the gallery. He is out-driving his playing partners by 30-40 yards.

“At the end of the day I just try and play every hole as well as I can. I hit in greenside bunkers on both [driveable] par 4s. I got up and down on one of them, didn’t the other. Just because you can reach them doesn’t guarantee you’re making birdies on them,” he noted.

For the final round: “I’ve got to play every hole as well as I can to try and get ahead of the game all day and wait for a run. Realistically, that’s it. You just play and then hopefully you get that run where make three, four, five birdies in a row. It doesn’t matter whether that happens early or late as long as you get that run at some stage.”

Choi shook off jet lag and low energy after spending time in South Korea fundraising for his foundation. He logged seven birdies and was bogey free following his first-round 71.

Barron birdied four of his last seven holes and recorded six overall. He had one bogey. Gay, a tour rookie, had six birdies, an eagle on the 18th hole and didn’t make a bogey. The 64 is his best score since coming on tour.