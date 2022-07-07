JMU's Kendall Turner cruises to VSGA Women's Amateur title

James Madison University golfer Kendall Turner piled up a commanding lead, recording six birdies in the opening nine holes, and defeated Danielle Suh 5 and 4 to win the 97th VSGA Women’s Amateur Championship at Meadowbrook Country Club on Thursday.

Turner, a Chesapeake native entering her fourth year in Harrisonburg, won the first two holes with birdies, then won holes 6 through 9 with a run of four straight birdies, putting the match out of reach for Suh, the stroke-play medalist from High Point University, by the back nine.

In three years with the Dukes, Turner has set the program’s freshman scoring record and program record for lowest round, and she was the CAA player of the year in 2020-21. She’ll add a Women’s Amateur title to her accolades as the Dukes set out for their first season in the Sun Belt Conference.

“It’s given me a lot of confidence,” Turner said. “I’m ready for the different competition, it’ll be fun.”

She narrowly made it into the final after a tight semifinal matchup with Virginia Beach’s Amber Mackiewicz, a James Madison pledge. Turner defeated Mackiewicz 2 and 1 after she was 1 down through 14 holes.

Suh defeated Vynie Chen, her friend and High Point teammate, 1 up to make it into the championship match. Neither Turner nor Suh had made it to the final of the Women’s Amateur before, each making it to the semifinals in 2020 and 2021, respectively.