Jordan Utley celebrates Father's Day with RGA City Amateur title

With his children at the final hole and his father caddying, Jordan Utley had the ultimate Father's Day winning the Richmond Golf Association City Amateur Championship over two-time winner Ben Keefer.

“For Father's Day, having him caddie for me was something special,” Utley said. “We’ve been looking forward to this moment for a long, long time.”

Utley jumped out to an early lead that held throughout the match for a 4-and-3 victory Sunday at Lakeside Park Club.

Keefer won the 2010 and 2014 titles, marking this year's runner-up finish event as his third best in the competition.

“I wasn’t quite hitting my irons that solid and had a tough time with the steep of the greens,” Keefer said. “I made a couple of bogeys and Jordan was playing solid.”

After taking a bogey on the first hole, Utley played near perfect for the remainder of the match. He used an impressive wedge shot to put himself in position for a birdie putt on the second hole to even the score at 1-1.

Utley took the lead on No. 3 after Keefer’s tee shot landed amid the trees. Keefer jokingly asked Jordan if he could borrow a club to avoid damage from the roots.

“I don’t know. I don’t have too many clubs I don’t like,” Utley responded.

The lead stretched on the fourth hole when Keefer’s par putt rolled around and out of the lip of the hole, putting Utley up 2. After a long stretch of even play, Keefer’s tee shot on No. 10 went past the cart path and under another tree. Utley was able to nail his par putt while Keefer finished the hole with a bogey to put Utley up 3.

The lead stretched to 4 up for Utley on the par-3 12th hole. Utley finished the hole par while Keefer struggled to pitch over a steep hill onto the green and finished with a bogey. Keefer ended on a high note with his final putt, sinking from nearly 20 feet from the hole, but ultimately Utley's lead was too much to overcome.

Utley’s iron play was solid all match, frequently finding a good lay on the green with his first or second shot.

“My iron play is my strength,” Utley said. “When I’m feeling good with the irons I feel like I can really put pressure on the other player.”

Utley claimed his first victory in the 100-year history of the RGA City Amateur, which took two years off for World War II. Utley and Keefer said they had good familiarity with the course - Utley described it as a quirky course where prior knowledge is crucial.

“It very much helps if you have some knowledge and know where to miss it and know where to hit,” Utley said.

Weather was a factor throughout the weekend the first two days being scorching hot while Saturday and Sunday had significant wind for the golfers to factor into their play.

“The weather conditions are hard,” Utley said about the northwest breeze. “Especially on a golf course this tight and challenging, it's certainly a part of the challenge.”