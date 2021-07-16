Kinder leads strong group out front after first round of State Open of Virginia

Kinder played Independence a number of times as a junior golfer, but he had not played the Midlothian layout since it underwent renovations that included a change to Champion Bermuda grass greens in 2014.

“I played the practice round (Thursday) so I knew the layout. It’s in better shape than I’ve ever seen it,” said Kinder, who logged six birdies, an eagle (No. 8) and two bogeys. “Nothing felt that great, but once I got on the green, the putter got hot. I wasn’t hitting the ball that great, but I hit good shots when I needed to. I left some out there, but that’s about as good as I could have done today.

“The greens were rolling perfect. If you had yourself a look at it, you could make some, for sure. If you were above the hole, the putts were just scary. You had to leave it below the hole. And they weren’t turning a lot. They played straighter than I thought.”

Lawrence, playing his home course, carded six birdies against a bogey.

“The greens were a little softer than when we played on Wednesday. They’re a little more gettable when they are softer. I was able to score pretty well today. I hit my approach shots in the right spots generally so I didn’t put myself anywhere I was going to make a big number. That was the key to my round,” Lawrence said.