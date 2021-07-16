Kinder leads strong group out front after first round of State Open of Virginia

Before the State Open of Virginia began, defending champion Mark Lawrence Jr. predicted birdies would be hard to come by because of course conditions at tournament host Independence Golf Club.
Birdies were not hard to come by for the five players at the top of the leader board after Friday’s first round of the 54-hole tournament.
Four amateurs — Robb Kinder, Evan Beck, Jack Montague and Alex Price — and Lawrence, who has turned professional, combined for 33 birdies and two eagles.
Kinder posted a 6-under-par 65 to lead the way. Beck, Montague, Lawrence and Price are a stroke behind after each shot 5-under 66. Beck (2010), Montague (2019) and Lawrence (2020) are past State Open champions. Kinder, Beck, Montague and Lawrence played in the morning wave. Price posted the best score of the afternoon wave.
Independence’s par for the tournament is 71 because the par-5 13th hole is playing as a par-4.
Kinder is three shots clear of amateurs Patrick Gareiss, Nicholas Taliaferro and Sam Jung. Each posted 3-under 68.
The most senior player in the field, 70-year-old PGA professional Dick Mast, is among the six players at 2-under 69.
Nineteen players broke par and 11 more shot even.
Kinder, a 20-year-old junior at Christopher Newport University, was runner-up in this year’s NCAA Division III championship.
Kinder played Independence a number of times as a junior golfer, but he had not played the Midlothian layout since it underwent renovations that included a change to Champion Bermuda grass greens in 2014.
“I played the practice round (Thursday) so I knew the layout. It’s in better shape than I’ve ever seen it,” said Kinder, who logged six birdies, an eagle (No. 8) and two bogeys. “Nothing felt that great, but once I got on the green, the putter got hot. I wasn’t hitting the ball that great, but I hit good shots when I needed to. I left some out there, but that’s about as good as I could have done today.
“The greens were rolling perfect. If you had yourself a look at it, you could make some, for sure. If you were above the hole, the putts were just scary. You had to leave it below the hole. And they weren’t turning a lot. They played straighter than I thought.”
Lawrence, playing his home course, carded six birdies against a bogey.
“The greens were a little softer than when we played on Wednesday. They’re a little more gettable when they are softer. I was able to score pretty well today. I hit my approach shots in the right spots generally so I didn’t put myself anywhere I was going to make a big number. That was the key to my round,” Lawrence said.
Beck, who holds a share of the 72-hole State Open scoring record, continued his hot play of late with five birdies, an eagle and two bogeys on Friday. He was a semifinalist at VSGA Amateur and won the Eastern Amateur last week.
The greens have changed since his victory in 2010, but familiarity with the layout is still there.
“I thought it was playing way tougher than it has in the past or when the greens were softer and more receptive. I’m very happy with 5 under,” said Beck, whose highlight of the round was making eagle on the par-5 fourth hole.
Montague, a member of the University of Virginia golf team and a semifinalist in the VSGA Amateur, concluded his round by holing out for birdie from a greenside bunker on the par-3 ninth. It was his seventh birdie of the day. A double bogey on the 13th was his only miscue.
“I hit it and it came out perfect,” Montague said of the bunker shot. “That was definitely big. That could have been a two-shot swing if I wasn’t able to get that up and down.”
Price made nine birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey (par-4 15th).
“I birdied half the holes, so that’s getting it done,” Price said. “There are a couple of things that I need to clean up here and there in terms of thought process and putting myself in a better spot on a couple of holes instead of missing in the wrong spots.”