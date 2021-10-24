Langer wins DECC playoff to become oldest Champions Tour winner

This was PGA Tour Champions win No. 42, second only to Hale Irwin (45).

Langer (final-round 69) and Barron (68) finished regulation play at 14-under 202, two strokes clear of 36-hole leader Steve Flesch (73-204).

On the playoff hole (par-5 18th), Barron missed the green on his second shot then chipped to 6 feet above the hole. Langer’s second shot rolled through the green beyond the fringe and left him with a choice to putt or chip. His putt rolled just inside Barron’s mark.

Barron’s delicate putt lipped out; Langer’s went in.

“He’s just an anomaly. He’s incredibly, incredibly gifted, and he is one of my heroes…I’m very fortunate to call him a very dear friend. If I’m going to get beat, I don’t mind getting beat by him. He’s one of those guys that you just never can pull against,” Barron said.

Langer had gone 602 days (34 starts) dating to the 2020 Cologuard Classic without a victory. It was his longest drought between victories on the tour. His winning check was $305,000.