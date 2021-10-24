Langer wins DECC playoff to become oldest Champions Tour winner

The ageless wonder of the PGA Tour Champions just became the oldest winner in tour history.
Bernhard Langer sank a 6-foot birdie putt to defeat Doug Barron on the first playoff hole Sunday to win the Dominion Energy Charity Classic at the Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course.
Langer is 64 years, 1 month and 27 days old. He surpassed Scott Hoch, who was 63 years, 5 months and 4 days when he partnered with Tom Pernice Jr. to win a team event in 2019. The oldest individual winner before Langer was Mike Fetchick, who was 63 when he won in 1985.
When the winning putt dropped, Langer, often considered stoic rather than emotional, unleashed a double fist pump.
“Well, it’s been about a year and a half since I’ve won, so that’s a very long time,” Langer said. “I’ve had some very close calls. I’ve lost some playoffs, finished runner-up several times so I wanted this real bad.”
More Langer accomplishments related to the DECC:
- He is the first two-time winner of the tournament (first victory came in 2017).
- In the six years the tournament has been played, Langer has finished tied for sixth or better each year. He was runner-up in 2016 and has two tied-for-fourth finishes in addition to the victories.
- He has broken par in all 18 rounds. His scoring average for those rounds: 67.89.
This was PGA Tour Champions win No. 42, second only to Hale Irwin (45).
Langer (final-round 69) and Barron (68) finished regulation play at 14-under 202, two strokes clear of 36-hole leader Steve Flesch (73-204).
On the playoff hole (par-5 18th), Barron missed the green on his second shot then chipped to 6 feet above the hole. Langer’s second shot rolled through the green beyond the fringe and left him with a choice to putt or chip. His putt rolled just inside Barron’s mark.
Barron’s delicate putt lipped out; Langer’s went in.
“He’s just an anomaly. He’s incredibly, incredibly gifted, and he is one of my heroes…I’m very fortunate to call him a very dear friend. If I’m going to get beat, I don’t mind getting beat by him. He’s one of those guys that you just never can pull against,” Barron said.
Langer had gone 602 days (34 starts) dating to the 2020 Cologuard Classic without a victory. It was his longest drought between victories on the tour. His winning check was $305,000.
“In a playoff, you just never know. We saw what happened. Mine could have lipped out and Doug’s could have gone in, who knows. It was an awesome feeling and both Terry [his longtime caddie] and I were trying really, really hard these last few months and we were knocking on the door,” Langer said. “I’ve had, I don’t know, three or four, five top-five finishes lately. When you don’t get the W, it’s a little disappointing.
“But I had a wonderful Bible verse given to me this morning that says, ‘You can do all things through Christ, who strengthens you,’ and I said that over and over today and it just gave me a peace and a belief that I can do it, because I’m 64 and it doesn’t get any easier when you get older. There’s a lot of young guns out here trying to take over.”
Langer came into the DECC leading the Schwab Cup standings. He still is as he chases his sixth Cup title.
Barron started the day three strokes behind Flesch. He logged five birdies and a bogey. He pulled into a share of the lead at 13-under with a birdie at No. 15.
First-round leader Steven Alker, Ken Duke, Tim Petrovic and Ernie Els tied for fourth at 11-under 205. Els started the round in a tie for 36th place and matched the tournament 18-hole scoring record of 9-under 63. His birdies came at Nos. 3, 5, 6, 9, 13-15, 17 and 18.
Jim Furyk stayed in second place in the Schwab Cup standings, tying for eighth at 10-under 206.
Defending champion Phil Mickelson started the final round on the 10th hole and was 7-under through 12 holes. He doubled bogeyed the par-3 fourth (his 13th) for the second time in the tournament, and then for the second day in a row, he hit two tee shots out of bounds and made a quadruple bogey 9 on his last hole. He was even (71-74-71—216) for the tournament.