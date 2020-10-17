Lefty Weir leads 'Lefty' Mickelson entering finale at Dominion Energy Charity Classic

“I’m super happy with the way I played. My mindset going into today knowing we had 36, I wanted to get in a nice rhythm for the day because there is so many holes. If you get in a nice rhythm, you can kind of ride it and I did that,” Weir said.

Everything was working for Weir, who logged 15 birdies and two bogeys.

“I’m playing really well. I’m driving it well, irons are good, pin high a lot, my putter’s nice, so my whole game feels good,” he said. “It’s great to be in the mix. I want to get out here to have a chance again. I haven’t felt those feelings in a long time. See if I can handle it tomorrow and have a chance coming down the last few holes, I hope.”

Weir couldn’t remember when he last slept on the lead.

“It would take me a while to come up with when. It’s been a long time, so it feels good,” he said.

Mickelson started slowly Saturday with two bogeys in his first three holes. An eagle on the par-5 sixth hole got him back to even and he finished the round with six birdies and two bogeys. He birdied three of his first four holes in the afternoon session and finished the day with 13 birdies, an eagle and five bogeys.