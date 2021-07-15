Mark Lawrence Jr. enters State Open with new pro status, same winning mentality

Mark Lawrence Jr. knew he wanted to be a professional golfer when he was 5 years old.

When Lawrence tees it up this morning as defending champion in the Truist State Open of Virginia, presented by Virginia Lottery, at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian, he will be playing in his first tournament as a professional.

After losing twice in playoffs (2016, 2019) at Ballyhack Golf Club in Roanoke, Lawrence won last year’s State Open as an amateur. Since then, he concluded his career at Virginia Tech with an appearance in the NCAA regionals and prepared for the future as a professional.

Lawrence, a three-time All-Metro golfer of the year at Mills Godwin, is trying to treat the amateur and professional mindsets the same.

“In my mind, I want to win. Being a pro or an amateur doesn’t change how I approach it,” said Lawrence, who won the VSGA Amateur for the second time in the summer of 2020 and became the first player since Virginia Golf Hall of Fame member Tom McKnight to win the Amateur and Open in the same year.

Turning pro is a dream realized.