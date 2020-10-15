Mickelson, Furyk among legends-turned-rookies at Dominion Energy Charity Classic

Ernie Els (four majors), another rookie on tour, has won twice this season, one before the shut down and then last week.

Masters winner Mike Weir, Players champion K.J. Choi and PGA winner Rich Beem also are in their first year.

Richmonder Bobby Wadkins, a Virginia Golf Hall of Fame member and Champions Tour major winner, is teeing it up as well.

In addition to Jimenez, previous DECC winners Bernhard Langer, Scott McCarron and Woody Austin are in the field. McCarron is the reigning Schwab Cup champion and will get to hold on to that crown until November of 2021.

COVID-19 played havoc with the 2020 schedule, so the PGA Tour Champions combined the 2020 and 2021 seasons into one. The DECC will be back in it’s usual place as the first playoff tournament next fall.

Mickelson says the atmosphere on the Champions Tour is what he likes best about the 50 and older circuit.

“Getting to see guys that I haven’t seen in many years, guys that I grew up watching on television, guys that I then had a chance to play on many team events. … Seeing these guys I haven’t seen in 10-plus years has been fun for me. And the environment, how welcoming the guys have been, and I love competing against these guys, too,” Mickelson said.