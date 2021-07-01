Midlothian's Jordan Utley advances to his third VSGA Amateur final

Midlothian’s Jordan Utley has taken a little-less-is-more approach to his golf game recently.

He believes that has helped plenty this week -- and gotten him back to a place he’s been before.

Utley advanced to his third VSGA Amateur final, topping Jack Montague of Manakin Sabot 4 and 3 in Thursday’s semifinals at the Country Club of Petersburg in a matchup of Hermitage Country Club members.

Utley, 35, will play William & Mary’s Jimmy Taylor (Alexandria) in Friday’s 36-hole, match-play final, which is scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m., weather permitting. Taylor, 20, topped Evan Beck of Virginia Beach 1 up in the other semifinal.

Utley, who played at Mills Godwin High and the University of Richmond, got to the 2017 final before falling to Richmond’s Mark Lawrence Jr. 3 and 2. He also advanced to the 2014 final before being edged 1 up by Jake Mondy of Blacksburg.

Utley and his wife Kyle have three children, all under the age of 5 ½. He’s been playing enough to stay sharp, he said, while playing some with his two sons.