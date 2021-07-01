Midlothian's Jordan Utley advances to his third VSGA Amateur final

Midlothian’s Jordan Utley has taken a little-less-is-more approach to his golf game recently.
He believes that has helped plenty this week -- and gotten him back to a place he’s been before.
Utley advanced to his third VSGA Amateur final, topping Jack Montague of Manakin Sabot 4 and 3 in Thursday’s semifinals at the Country Club of Petersburg in a matchup of Hermitage Country Club members.
Utley, 35, will play William & Mary’s Jimmy Taylor (Alexandria) in Friday’s 36-hole, match-play final, which is scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m., weather permitting. Taylor, 20, topped Evan Beck of Virginia Beach 1 up in the other semifinal.
Utley, who played at Mills Godwin High and the University of Richmond, got to the 2017 final before falling to Richmond’s Mark Lawrence Jr. 3 and 2. He also advanced to the 2014 final before being edged 1 up by Jake Mondy of Blacksburg.
Utley and his wife Kyle have three children, all under the age of 5 ½. He’s been playing enough to stay sharp, he said, while playing some with his two sons.
“Fortunately my wife has been so supportive that if I can steal an hour or so at the course myself, it’s a huge bonus,” he said via phone. “I kind of learned over the past few weeks that maybe a little bit less is more, rather than kind of grind and put in maybe the wrong type of effort and kind of forcing myself rather than just kind of letting it happen. It has proved to be pretty beneficial.”
While he hasn’t fully backed off, “it’s just kind of trying to lower expectations, realize that golf is not the primary focus in my life anymore,” he said. “But at the same time, I’m very blessed and very fortunate that when I do get the time, I would like to take advantage of it. Fortunately this week has just been a good week so far.”
Montague won the 2019 State Open. A junior this past season at UVA who went to Collegiate, he went 1 up against Utley with a par on No. 3.
Utley won the fifth hole to get even, then went 2 up after a spree of birdies on holes 6, 7 and 8, all from about a foot, he said. He won 11 with another birdie, then closed the match with a birdie on 15.
In the quarterfinals, Utley beat Dustin Groves 3 and 1. Montague topped Ryan Patrick 3 and 1, Beck beat Alex Price 3 and 2, and Taylor beat Sam Jung 3 and 1.
With match-play concessions on some putts, Utley was 5-under in the quarterfinals and 6-under in the semifinals.
“It really comes down to can I putt well enough to put up really low numbers,” he said. “Fortunately [Thursday] I actually hit it so well I could put up low numbers, too.”
