Montague upends medalist, advances to VSGA Amateur quarterfinals

Jack Montague upended stroke-play medalist Teddy Zinsner 2 and 1 in the second round of match play Wednesday in the Virginia State Golf Association Amateur Championship at Petersburg Country Club.

Montague, a former State Open champion from Manakin Sabot, advanced to play Reston’s Ryan Patrick in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Zinsner bowed out after shooting a record two-round total of 128 — including a course-record 10-under 62 — during qualifiying.

Jordan Utley (Midlothian) is the only other local to advance to the quarterfinals. He beat Connor Burgess 3 and 2 in his morning match Wednesday and outlasted Matthew Monastro in 19 holes in the afternoon. Utley next will face Dustin Groves (Charlottesville).

The other quarterfinals will feature Evan Beck (Virginia Beach) vs. Alex Price (Purcellville) and Sam Jung (Centreville) vs. Jimmy Taylor (Alexandria).

Thursday’s quarterfinals begin at 7:30 a.m. with the semifinals set for Thursday afternoon. The 36-hole final will be held Friday.