Phil Mickelson to defend title in Dominion Energy Charity Classic

Phil Mickelson will be back to defend his title at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic at The Country Club of Virginia’s James River course Oct. 22-24, tournament officials announced Tuesday.

Mickelson won last year’s tournament with a 54-hole total of 17-under-par 199, becoming the third player in PGA Tour Champions history to win in his first two starts on the senior circuit along with Bruce Fleisher and Jim Furyk.

Mickelson is a six-time major champion on the PGA Tour. Earlier this year, he became the oldest player (50) to win a major at the PGA Championship. He has won 45 times on the PGA Tour.

In his fourth Tour Champions start last week, Mickelson won the inaugural Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K in Jacksonville, Florida.

“To say that we are excited to have Phil back to defend his title is an understatement,” Dominion Energy Charity Classic executive director Steve Schoenfeld said in a release. “Since we are able to welcome spectators back to the River Course this year, Phil will have the chance to see and feel the support from our fans, creating what should be an electric atmosphere at this year’s tournament.”

Spectators were not allowed at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic last year.