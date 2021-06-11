Rohrbaugh, 13 years after first title, triumphs at RWGA City Amateur again

McGurn missed five-footers by wafer-thin margins at 14 and 15. Rohrbaugh won both holes for a 3-up advantage.

“I putted really well all week,” McGurn said. “Today” – she shook her head – “I was a little bit off. I wasn’t missing by much – by a hair, usually – but the bottom line is, I was still missing. Putting was the weapon I needed to keep me in the match. Usually I have it and today I didn’t. I played fine – I just couldn’t get anything to drop.”

Rohrbaugh won for the first time in 2008. She was an 18-year old who was preparing to graduate from St. Catherine’s. Today she is an adult with perspective and maturity she did not possess as a teenager.

“This one might be sweeter,” she said. “This one might be a bigger accomplishment. Certainly it’s a different accomplishment. When you’re an adult there are things other than golf on your mind. You have to juggle work. You practice when you can, not when you want to. When I was 18, I practiced a lot. I mean, a lot. Now I practice with purpose – assuming I can find time to practice. I think I’m a better and more complete player now. I’m more poised and I can think my way around the course a lot better.”