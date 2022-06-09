 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rohrbaugh, Lewis advance to RWGA City Amateur final

Two-time champion Kristine Rohrbaugh and top qualifier Liza Lewis advanced to the final at the RWGA City Amateur with semifinal victories at Salisbury Country Club on Thursday.

The final comprises the top two seeds of the tournament’s championship flight. Rohrbaugh earned the top billing as the defending champion, while second-seeded Lewis was the medalist in the qualifying round at the beginning of the week.

The championship matchup begins at 9:12 a.m. Friday.

Rohrbaugh, who first won the tournament in 2008, had a hard-fought semifinal after needing 21 holes to make it out of the quarterfinals. She defeated No. 4 Boodie McGurn, five-time RWGA champion and last year’s runner-up, 2 and 1.

Lewis took down No. 6 Peggy Freeman 4 and 3.

