Rohrbaugh, McGurn set for rematch in RWGA City Amateur Friday

Kristine Rohrbaugh recalls a great deal about the second week of June, 2008.
“I was graduating from [Saint Catherine’s],” she said. “I remember that. I was getting ready to go to William & Mary. I remember being very excited about that.”
And she remembers winning the Richmond Women’s Golf Association City Amateur Championship as an 18-year-old. She remembers the venue (the Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course), her opponent (perennial contender Boodie McGurn), the score (1-up) and her response to championship pressure (“I remember hitting three good shots at No. 18” to put the match under lock and key).
She will try Friday to do it all again. Rohrbaugh, a 31-year-old tax accountant, advanced to the 2021 City Am championship match with Thursday’s stirring 1-up victory over Joanne Kitusky. Symmetry was waiting for her in the clubhouse. Rohrbaugh, absent from City Am competition since 2008, will once again face McGurn, at CCV, with a city championship at stake. McGurn earned her place in the final with a 4-and-2 victory over reigning champion Nevia Cashwell.
Rorhbaugh, from Stonehenge, said she has “nothing to lose” against McGurn, a 67-year-old who has lost some of her power but little of her finesse and none of her competitive drive. McGurn is chasing her sixth City Am title and her second since 2018.
“If I can play the way I’ve been playing — if keep hitting solid shots, maybe get a few more putts to drop and stay on an even keel — I think I should be OK,” Rohrbaugh said. “If [McGurn] rolls in a string of birdies and she’s capable of doing that I’ll just have to tell myself, ‘Hey, just stick with it. You can do the same thing.’”
Rohrbaugh survived as much as won her semifinal duel with Kitusky. She seemed comfortably in control after building a 4-up lead with five holes remaining. Kitusky appeared not to notice. She won four holes in a row and tied the match with an airtight par 4 at No. 17. Fate then smiled on Rohrbaugh. Kitusky hit her second shot at the par-5 18th into knee-high fescue. She dropped her fourth shot 20 yards short of the green. Rohrbaugh reached the green in 3.
“I’ve been working hard on staying positive and staying in the moment,” Rohrbaugh said. “If you dwell on losses on previous holes, things probably aren’t going to turn out too well going forward.” When she arrived at the No. 18 tee, she said, “I tried to remember the success I’d had and the good shots I’d hit there” in previous rounds.
McGurn, a CCV member, is appearing in her 13th City Am final. She relied on poise and precision in her semifinal victory. She trailed by 2 early in the match but rallied to take a 1-up lead at No. 9. She chipped from 40 yards to 10 feet and made the putt.
“Winning at 9 was huge for my psyche,” she said. “Going 1-up after being down early made a big difference. I said, ‘OK — you can do this.’”
McGurn has putted well on CCV/Tuckahoe Creek’s fast, unforgiving greens. Thursday brought more of the same. She set the stage for the big putt at No. 9 by making an 8-footer at No. 7 and a 5-footer at No. 8.
“I made some important putts,” she said. “But the big thing was, I tried to play smart. I didn’t want to do anything stupid.”
McGurn was asked what she recalls about the 2008 City Am final. She was silent for a few moments, as though rummaging through the dark, dusty corners of her memory.
“You know what?” she said. “I don’t remember anything. Really. I don’t remember a thing. I think I tend not to remember the ones I lose.”
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Semifinals: B. McGurn d. N. Cashwell 4-2; K. Rohrbaugh d. J. Kitusky 1-up.
Friday’s schedule: B. McGurn v. K. Rohrbaugh 9:42.
Consolation semifinals: M. Balch d. E. Chang 2-1; D. Kelo d. K. Harrington 5-4.
Friday’s schedule
M. Balch v. D. Kelo 9:34.
FIRST FLIGHT
Semifinals: R. Rohrbaugh d. K. Lee 2-up; K. Knight d. Y. Sung 9-8.
Friday’s schedule: R. Rohrbaugh v. K. Knight 9:26.
Consolation semifinals: P. Crowley d. G. Schenck 3-1; M. Lavinder d. M. Cole 5-3.
Friday’s schedule: P. Crowley v. M. Lavinder 9:18.
SECOND FLIGHT
Semifinals: T. Aguiar d. M. Robinson 2-up; V. Sarrett d. B. Johnson 20 holes.
Friday’s schedule: T. Aguiar v. V. Sarrett 9:10.
Consolation semifinals: B. Musick d. Swinson 1-up; S. Talarico d. N. Newfield 2-1.
Friday’s schedule: B. Musick v. S. Talarico 9:02.
THIRD FLIGHT
Semifinals: C. Plotkin d. G. Haggerty 3-2; J. McComb d. J. Schultheis 2-up.
Friday’s schedule: C. Plotkin v. J. McComb 8:54
Consolation semifinals: C. Lee d. P. Peterson 1-up; T. Owens d. M. Droney 2-up;
Friday’s schedule: C. Lee v. T. Owens 8:46.
FOURTH FLIGHT
Semifinals: A. Smith d. L. Cobb 7-6; C. Levy d. J. Baird 4-3.
Friday’s schedule: A. Smith v. C. Levy 8:38.