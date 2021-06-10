Rohrbaugh, McGurn set for rematch in RWGA City Amateur Friday

“If I can play the way I’ve been playing — if keep hitting solid shots, maybe get a few more putts to drop and stay on an even keel — I think I should be OK,” Rohrbaugh said. “If [McGurn] rolls in a string of birdies and she’s capable of doing that I’ll just have to tell myself, ‘Hey, just stick with it. You can do the same thing.’”

Rohrbaugh survived as much as won her semifinal duel with Kitusky. She seemed comfortably in control after building a 4-up lead with five holes remaining. Kitusky appeared not to notice. She won four holes in a row and tied the match with an airtight par 4 at No. 17. Fate then smiled on Rohrbaugh. Kitusky hit her second shot at the par-5 18th into knee-high fescue. She dropped her fourth shot 20 yards short of the green. Rohrbaugh reached the green in 3.

“I’ve been working hard on staying positive and staying in the moment,” Rohrbaugh said. “If you dwell on losses on previous holes, things probably aren’t going to turn out too well going forward.” When she arrived at the No. 18 tee, she said, “I tried to remember the success I’d had and the good shots I’d hit there” in previous rounds.