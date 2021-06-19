Rosenstock rallies in RGA semis

Two-time defending champion John Rosenstock rallied from a three-hole deficit in the semifinals at The Federal Club to win his 14th consecutive match in the Richmond Golf Association Men’s Amateur Championship and advance to the final once again.
His opponent in the final is Federal Club member Tom Vlahakis who has played, and lost, to Rosenstock each of the past two years.
“In 2019 I played Tom in the quarters. In 2020 I played him in the semis and in 2021, I’ll play him in the final,” said Rosenstock, who advanced to the semifinals by edging Ryan Bishop in 21 holes on Saturday morning.
Rosenstock defeated Bishop in the 2019 final.
“We had a great match. We both played really well (Saturday). It seemed like it was a battle of attrition, and I was able to outlast him,” Rosenstock said.
Coming from behind is nothing new for Rosenstock.
“I feel like at least half of these matches…if I had to guess, I’ve been down,” he said. “And a few of them I’ve been by two or three. I love playing from behind. I’m probably better at playing from behind than I am out in front.
“If you are playing bad and you are down and you are swinging poorly, sure that’s really tough. If you feel like, ‘Hey I’m actually hitting good shots, I just haven’t caught the right break,’ you’re still in it. Your time’s coming to make a few birdies. That’s what I felt like happened today.”
Steve Serrao, who defeated past champion Brock Kelley in the morning quarterfinals, was 3 up on Rosenstock through 11 holes and chipped in for birdie on the 12th hole. Rosenstock had a 6-foot putt for birdie on the same hole. He sank it to keep from going 4 down.
Rosenstock birdied Nos. 13, 16 and 17 and won the match on 18 with a par.
Vlahakis, a past champion, rolled through his early matches and kept it up again Saturday, defeating John Thornton 4 and 3 and Patrick Galleher 5 and 4.
This will be his third final.
“I’ve been to the semis I don’t know how many times and I finally got to the finals at my home course,” said Vlahakis, 47, who added, “I’m worn out at this point.”
Local knowledge gives Vlahakis an advantage.
“A little bit of local knowledge helps tremendously,” he said. “Each match I knew certain holes that if they did something, I knew it was an automatic win…I just have to keep on playing like a member.”
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Quarterfinals: John Rosenstock d. Ryan Bishop 21 holes; Steve Serrao d. Brock Kelley 2 up; Patrick Galleher d. Ben Keefer 1 up; Tom Vlahakis d. John Thornton 4 and 3
Semifinals: Rosenstock d. Serrao 1-up; Vlahakis d. Galleher 5 and 4
Saturday’s final: Rosenstock vs. Vlahakis, 7:30 a.m.
FIRST FLIGHT
Quarterfinals: Greg Gerczak d. Pat Corbett 1 up; Cole Pollard d. Brandon Stokes 2 and 1; Ray Dingledine d. Jeff Fiebelkorn 4 and 2; Matt Paciocco d. Matthew Hudgins 4 and 3
Semifinals: Pollard d. Gerczak 2-up; Dingledine d. Paciocco 2 and 1
Saturday’s final: Pollard vs. Dingledine, 7:40 a.m.
SECOND FLIGHT
Quarterfinals: Ryan Taylor d. Mike Dreschler 8 and 7; Nick Collins d. James Fisher 2 and 1; Jeff Spears d. Scott Reisenweaver 4 and 3; Dru Richter d. Trent Sveum 2 and 1
Semifinals: Taylor d. Collins 1-up; Spears d. Richter 20 holes
Saturday’s final: Taylor vs. Spears, 7:50 a.m.
THIRD FLIGHT
Quarterfinals: Doug Ayers d. Trey Cully 7 and 5; Matt Cannon d. Walt Harris 1 up; John Berry d. Keary Shaub 2 and 1; Ted Dougherty d. Jonathan Crawford, forfeit
Semifinals: Ayers d. Cannon 2 and 1; Berry d. Dougherty 1 up
Saturday’s final: Ayers vs. Berry, 8 a.m.