Rosenstock rallies in RGA semis

Two-time defending champion John Rosenstock rallied from a three-hole deficit in the semifinals at The Federal Club to win his 14th consecutive match in the Richmond Golf Association Men’s Amateur Championship and advance to the final once again.

His opponent in the final is Federal Club member Tom Vlahakis who has played, and lost, to Rosenstock each of the past two years.

“In 2019 I played Tom in the quarters. In 2020 I played him in the semis and in 2021, I’ll play him in the final,” said Rosenstock, who advanced to the semifinals by edging Ryan Bishop in 21 holes on Saturday morning.

Rosenstock defeated Bishop in the 2019 final.

“We had a great match. We both played really well (Saturday). It seemed like it was a battle of attrition, and I was able to outlast him,” Rosenstock said.

Coming from behind is nothing new for Rosenstock.

“I feel like at least half of these matches…if I had to guess, I’ve been down,” he said. “And a few of them I’ve been by two or three. I love playing from behind. I’m probably better at playing from behind than I am out in front.