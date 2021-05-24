Teel: Belmont is a storied part of golf's history. As it reopens, it aims to show golf's future.

“We knew the property needed to be transformed because of what we do at First Tee,” Schneider said. “A lot of our programming takes place on practice areas, whether it be a driving range, chipping area or putting course. All Belmont had was a small putting green.”

Inspired by the success of non-traditional facilities such as Bobby Jones Golf Course in Atlanta, Sweetens Cove near Chattanooga and Goat Hill Park near San Diego, Schneider pitched the idea of a multi-purpose Belmont to a local benefactor and Love’s team.

Once they were in — the anonymous donor helped First Tee raise more than $3 million for the project — Schneider went to Henrico County. The parties agreed in January 2020 to a 20-year management deal, and last May, the renovations began.

Love's task was to mesh past and present, to make Belmont appealing to a general public that becomes less inclined by the day to invest five, or more, hours in 18 holes. Call it an indictment or endorsement of modern life, but that’s reality.

“We’re hoping that Belmont can become … a very welcoming, inclusive, fun place for all,” Schneider said, “whether it’s families, people who’ve played for their entire life, people who are new to the game, whatever. We want everyone to be here.”