Teel: First LPGA Tour victory reveals emotional side of Wei-Ling Hsu

WILLIAMSBURG — The outwardly placid Wei-Ling Hsu disappeared as soon as her eagle putt did the same on the 15th hole of Sunday’s final round at the Pure Silk Championship.
With an emphatic fist pump, Hsu marched toward the cup and her first LPGA Tour victory in 145 career starts.
“My heart was pumping so hard,” she said. “It almost came out.”
Four-shot swings are common when hacks like us play golf, but stunningly rare among professionals. Yet that’s precisely what unfolded on 15, the lone par-5 on the back nine of Kingsmill’s River Course.
Moriya Jutanugarn stood on the tee at 12-under-par, two strokes better than Hsu. But Jutanugarn hit her drive into a fairway bunker, needed two shots to escape the sand and, after an indifferent approach, three-putted for double-bogey.
Meanwhile, Hsu drove the fairway and knocked a 7-wood to less than 10 feet.
“Only had three pace left,” she said, “so at that time it’s just — I was just like, ‘Hey, I been waiting for this for so long. You have to make this putt. I don’t want to wait another week or another year or maybe — you know, just way too long, so I have to make this putt.”
She center-cutted the putt for a two-shot lead and closed birdie-par-par to finish at 13-under 271, two ahead of Jutanugarn and three clear of Jessica Korda.
Hsu and Jutanugarn shared the 54-lead lead, and Hsu’s 3-under 68 Sunday was the low round among the 21 players in the final seven groups.
“She’s awesome,” said Trey Bilardello, Hsu’s caddie since February. “She’s a confident player in stressful situations. She calms me down. I’m the emotional one.”
Indeed, Hsu expresses little during competition. But she confessed to having the shakes late in Sunday’s round and to shedding a few tears after tapping in at 18.
“I was super, super nervous,” she said.
Following Hsu throughout were her mother, Wei-Chia Lu, and one of her pro-am partners from Wednesday, Reagan Hubbard, a 15-year-old high school freshman from Ellicott City, Md.
Lu speaks little English, but as Hsu lined up her final point, Lu pointed, smiled behind her mask and said, “My daughter.”
When the putt fell, she thrust her right fist in the air, yelled and accepted a can of Goose Island beer from a friend.
Hubbard, who aspires to play professional golf, said Hsu could not have been kinder during the pro-am, especially with such a young player. When Sunday’s round ended, Bilardello gave Hubbard his caddie vest for a keepsake.
Sunday dawned with a peculiar 54-hole leaderboard for a tournament renowned for producing marquee champions such as Se Ri Pak, Karrie Webb, Annika Sorenstam, Cristie Kerr, Lexi Thompson, Jiyai Shinn and Suzann Pettersen.
Of the 11 players within four shots of the lead, only three — Jutanugarn, Korda and Lizette Salas — had won on Tour. And only Korda (six) had won multiple times.
Not coincidentally, those three were the only members of the group among the top 100 in the world rankings. Four of the 11 were outside the top 200.
Now Kingsmill has seen some unlikely winners — Bronte Law in 2019, and Salas in 2014 spring first to mind — but both were ranked in the top 50 the week of their Kingsmill conquest.
Hsu is No. 108, but she had shown flashes, making 25 of 28 cuts as a rookie in 2015 and recording 10 top-10 finishes, including a fifth at Kingsmill in 2019.
“I definitely like this place a lot,” Hsu said.
Hsu, 26, is first player from Taiwan to win on the LPGA Tour since Yani Tseng in 2012. Tseng won 15 such events, including five majors, and was the Tour’s Player of the Year in 2010 and ’11.
The same year as Tseng’s last victory, Hsu made her Tour debut, tying for 45th in the Sunrise LPGA Taiwan Championship. She was 17.
Taiwan is less than half the size of Virginia in square miles, and Hsu takes immense pride in representing her homeland. When she finished her round Saturday around 5:30 p.m., it was 5:30 a.m., Sunday in Taiwan, and most of her friends were asleep.
But when they awakened, they peppered her with encouraging messages.
“I don’t know … what this win means for them,” Hsu said, “but I really hope that I can give them some positive thought and a good energy to believe something. You know, you can always believe something and it will actually happen.”
