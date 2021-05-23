Teel: First LPGA Tour victory reveals emotional side of Wei-Ling Hsu

Of the 11 players within four shots of the lead, only three — Jutanugarn, Korda and Lizette Salas — had won on Tour. And only Korda (six) had won multiple times.

Not coincidentally, those three were the only members of the group among the top 100 in the world rankings. Four of the 11 were outside the top 200.

Now Kingsmill has seen some unlikely winners — Bronte Law in 2019, and Salas in 2014 spring first to mind — but both were ranked in the top 50 the week of their Kingsmill conquest.

Hsu is No. 108, but she had shown flashes, making 25 of 28 cuts as a rookie in 2015 and recording 10 top-10 finishes, including a fifth at Kingsmill in 2019.

“I definitely like this place a lot,” Hsu said.

Hsu, 26, is first player from Taiwan to win on the LPGA Tour since Yani Tseng in 2012. Tseng won 15 such events, including five majors, and was the Tour’s Player of the Year in 2010 and ’11.

The same year as Tseng’s last victory, Hsu made her Tour debut, tying for 45th in the Sunrise LPGA Taiwan Championship. She was 17.