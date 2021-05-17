Teel: LPGA Tour's return to Kingsmill a mix of fresh and familiar

Two chaotic years have passed since the LPGA Tour graced Kingsmill’s River Course. We’ve endured a pandemic, presidential election and Royal family rift. The Washington Football Team scrapped its name and coach, while LeBron James and Tom Brady won more titles.

Much like the world at large, the LPGA has changed markedly during those two years. But other facets ring familiar.

A look at both old and new trends as the Pure Silk Championship, a 2020 coronavirus casualty, readies for competition Thursday-Sunday in Williamsburg.

# This marks the 16th LPGA tournament at Kingsmill, the first without Cristie Kerr, the event’s lone three-time winner. Kerr prevailed here in 2005, ’09 and ’13, and at 43 still plays a robust schedule. But the last of her 20 career victories was in 2017, and she has various outside interests, including a wine business that benefits breast-cancer research.

# Seven of the top 10 players in the Rolex World Rankings entering the 2019 Pure Silk Championship remain in that select group. They are Jin Young Ko (No. 1 then and now), Inbee Park, Sei Young Kim, Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson, Nasa Hataoka and Lexi Thompson. The latter five are scheduled to compete this week at Kingsmill, where Thompson won by five strokes in 2017 with a tournament-record 20-under-par 264 aggregate.