Teel: LPGA Tour's return to Kingsmill a mix of fresh and familiar

Two chaotic years have passed since the LPGA Tour graced Kingsmill’s River Course. We’ve endured a pandemic, presidential election and Royal family rift. The Washington Football Team scrapped its name and coach, while LeBron James and Tom Brady won more titles.
Much like the world at large, the LPGA has changed markedly during those two years. But other facets ring familiar.
A look at both old and new trends as the Pure Silk Championship, a 2020 coronavirus casualty, readies for competition Thursday-Sunday in Williamsburg.
# This marks the 16th LPGA tournament at Kingsmill, the first without Cristie Kerr, the event’s lone three-time winner. Kerr prevailed here in 2005, ’09 and ’13, and at 43 still plays a robust schedule. But the last of her 20 career victories was in 2017, and she has various outside interests, including a wine business that benefits breast-cancer research.
# Seven of the top 10 players in the Rolex World Rankings entering the 2019 Pure Silk Championship remain in that select group. They are Jin Young Ko (No. 1 then and now), Inbee Park, Sei Young Kim, Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson, Nasa Hataoka and Lexi Thompson. The latter five are scheduled to compete this week at Kingsmill, where Thompson won by five strokes in 2017 with a tournament-record 20-under-par 264 aggregate.
# The LPGA is searching for a new commissioner. After 11 years of leading the LPGA to new heights in purses and television exposure, Mike Whan is exiting this summer to become chief executive officer of the United States Golf Association, the organizing body of events such as the U.S. Open, U.S. Women’s Open, U.S. Amateur and U.S. Women’s Amateur.
# Former world No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn, the 2016 and ’18 Kingsmill champion, enters this week 21st in the rankings. But discount her chances at your own peril. Two weeks ago in her native Thailand, Jutanugarn ended a victory drought of nearly three years, overcoming a five-shot Sunday deficit with a closing 63.
# Nine different players have won this season’s nine LPGA tournaments, but the only first-time champion is Patty Tavatanakit. The 21-year-old from Thailand claimed the year’s first major, the ANA Inspiration, by two shots over Lydia Ko. Alas, Tavatanatik, who finished two strokes behind Jutanugarn at the Honda LPGA Thailand two weeks ago, is not entered in the Pure Silk.
# Kingsmill’s $1.3 million purse hasn’t changed since 2012, stagnation that makes the event among the Tour’s least lucrative this season. According to the LPGA’s website, only the season-opening Tournament of Champions in Florida ($1.2 million) and July’s ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland ($1.175 million) have lower purses than the Pure Silk. Before losing Anheuser-Busch as its sponsor in 2009, the Kingsmill tournament awarded $2.2 million in prize money.
# Bronte Law earned her first Tour victory at the 2019 Pure Silk, defeating Henderson, Hataoka and Madelene Sagstrom by two shots. But in 37 subsequent events, Law has only one top-10 finish, none since September 2019.
# From Michelle Wie in 2004 to Jutanugarn in 2013, Kingsmill officials have selected compelling sponsor’s exemptions, players granted a place in the field despite not meeting regular qualifying criteria. Three international 20-somethings comprise this year’s exemptions.
Ana Belac, 24, is the first Slovenian in LPGA Tour history and a former first-team All-American at Duke. She turned pro last spring after the pandemic ended her senior season and promptly won the Symetra Tour’s Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year awards on the strength of her victory in the Carolina Golf Classic at Pinehurst No. 9.
Japan’s Hinako Shibuno, 22, won the 2019 Women’s British Open in her major championship debut. She has four LPGA of Japan Tour victories and is in the States prepping for the U.S. Women’s Open, set for June 3-6 at The Olympic Club in San Francisco. Shibuno finished fourth at last year’s Open, delayed until December by COVID, two strokes behind winner Kim A-lim.
Australia’s Gabriela Ruffels, 21, turned pro in February after three collegiate seasons at Southern California. As an amateur last year, she finished among the top 15 at two professional majors: the ANA Inspiration and U.S. Women’s Open.