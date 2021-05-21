Teel: Richmond newcomer Austin Ernst among LPGA players chasing Olympic aspirations

When the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were delayed until this summer, Austin Ernst wasn’t remotely close to qualifying for the United States’ team in women’s golf. She was No. 69 in the world rankings and hadn’t won an LPGA Tour event in six years.
Two victories in seven months changed that calculation dramatically for the part-time Richmond resident.
Conversely, when the global pandemic struck in March 2020 and postponed the Olympics, Brooke Henderson was a lock to represent Canada whenever the Games were staged. Then, as now, she was ranked among the world’s top 10.
Contrasting positions aside, both players covet the opportunity to compete in August at Kasumigaseki Country Club outside of Tokyo.
Golf returned to the Olympics in 2016 in Brazil after a 112-year absence, with England’s Justin Rose and South Korea’s Inbee Park winning gold medals. Matt Kuchar (bronze medal) and Stacy Lewis (fourth-place tie, one shot off the medal stand) were the top Americans, while Henderson tied for seventh.
A veteran of Curtis Cup and Solheim Cup international competition, Ernst observed from afar.
“It’s not something I grew up thinking was even a possibility,” she said. “But now, I think being an Olympian would be amazing. I think it’s such an honor to represent your country at any point, but to represent your country in the Olympics and try to win a medal for your country is just a [different] level of country pride. There’s nothing in the sports world that compares to it.”
Henderson, who along with Ernst is playing at this week’s LPGA Pure Silk Championship in Williamsburg, views the Games similarly.
“You know, 2016 was really fun,” she said. “… To be able to represent Canada and play in the Games was really an honor, and to be among the best athletes in the world from all different sports was a pretty cool feeling just watching them train and compete and be in the Olympic village with them. It was very inspiring.”
Lack of an athletes’ village notwithstanding, Ernst found wearing the red, white and blue equally inspiring.
As an LSU All-American in 2012, she was part of a U.S. team that lost to Great Britain-Ireland 10 ½-9 ½ at the Curtis Cup in Scotland. Five years later, she helped the U.S. defeat Europe 16½-11 ½ at the Solheim Cup in Des Moines, Iowa — both events are match-play formats, while the Olympic tournaments, featuring 60-player fields for men and women, are 72-hole stroke play events.
Olympic qualifying is based on the world rankings. The top 15 are assured of a spot, with a maximum of four per country. For example, five South Koreans are among the current top 15, but only the top four would be eligible. The remainder of the field is filled in order of ranking, with a maximum of two per nation.
Henderson and No. 127 Alena Sharp almost certainly will represent Canada — no other Canadian is among the top 350. The U.S. contingent is far more fluid.
The top-ranked Americans this week are No. 4 Nelly Korda, No. 6 Danielle Kang, No. 9 Lexi Thompson and No. 14 Jessica Korda. Ernst and Jennifer Kupcho are Nos. 16 and 17, respectively.
Ideally, you want athletes in top form at the Olympics, and Henderson, the Korda sisters and Ernst have won LPGA tournaments this year. Ernst has fewer career victories (three) than the others, but she’s the lone member of the group to have won in each of the last two seasons.
“I think I’m just a mature player now,” said Ernst, 29. “I kind of really started trusting what I do well, and I stopped trying to manipulate things on the golf course. … Sometimes I would get caught up in trying too much to make a perfect swing and kind of steer the ball too much. …
“I’m a much more complete player than I used to be. I think my way around the golf course much better, and my short game has improved tremendously.”
Ernst and her fiancé, Jason Dods, split time between Florida and Richmond, where he works in the banking industry. When in town, Ernst plays at Hermitage Country Club and Kinloch Golf Club, with occasional rounds at Foundry Golf Club.
Ernst’s brother, Drew, who played at Coastal Carolina, serves as her caddie, and the siblings were immersed in golf from the beginning. Their dad, Mark, is the professional at Cross Creek Plantation in Seneca, S.C.
“I grew up playing golf with him,” Ernst said of Drew. “… He’s a very good player in his own right, and he knows my game just about better than anybody, and he knows my personality so well.”
Ernst opened the Pure Silk with a pedestrian 1-over 72 Thursday, but her victories at the 2020 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship and this year's LPGA Drive on Championship elevated her confidence to new heights.
She’ll need that faith as she chases Olympics qualifying until the race closes June 27 at the Women’s PGA Championship in Georgia.
“I’ve looked at the world rankings this year more than I ever have,” Ernst said. “It’s definitely one of those things though, that I know if I just play well, that takes care of itself. … I can look at it every day, but at the end of the day I need to go take care of business and try to win golf tournaments. If I put myself in contention week in and week out, then I’m going to jump up those rankings.”
