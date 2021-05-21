Teel: Richmond newcomer Austin Ernst among LPGA players chasing Olympic aspirations

Henderson, who along with Ernst is playing at this week’s LPGA Pure Silk Championship in Williamsburg, views the Games similarly.

“You know, 2016 was really fun,” she said. “… To be able to represent Canada and play in the Games was really an honor, and to be among the best athletes in the world from all different sports was a pretty cool feeling just watching them train and compete and be in the Olympic village with them. It was very inspiring.”

Lack of an athletes’ village notwithstanding, Ernst found wearing the red, white and blue equally inspiring.

As an LSU All-American in 2012, she was part of a U.S. team that lost to Great Britain-Ireland 10 ½-9 ½ at the Curtis Cup in Scotland. Five years later, she helped the U.S. defeat Europe 16½-11 ½ at the Solheim Cup in Des Moines, Iowa — both events are match-play formats, while the Olympic tournaments, featuring 60-player fields for men and women, are 72-hole stroke play events.

Olympic qualifying is based on the world rankings. The top 15 are assured of a spot, with a maximum of four per country. For example, five South Koreans are among the current top 15, but only the top four would be eligible. The remainder of the field is filled in order of ranking, with a maximum of two per nation.