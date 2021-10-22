Teel: Understated David Toms still playing quality golf on PGA Tour Champions

Toms appears plenty fit. Indeed, he’s aged remarkably well since those Kingsmill victories and the 2001 PGA.

At the latter, Toms’ 15-under-par 265 aggregate was the lowest score ever posted in a major championship and one stroke better than Mickelson. Toms secured the win with a 12-foot par putt on the final hole, but his indelible shot came 24 hours earlier.

Standing on the tee of the par-3 15th hole, Toms pulled a 5-wood from the bag and made a hole-in-one that even drew a broad smile from playing partner Shingo Katayama. A plaque on the tee box commemorates the ace, and friends playing the course still text Toms photos.

“So I get reminded of it a lot,” Toms said. “As golfers, you try to draw on your positive experiences. You try to take the negative ones and forget about it. But it’s interesting how the negative ones creep in more than the positive. So it’s our job as competitors to try and reverse that.”

Friends since their college days — Mickelson attended Arizona State — Toms and Mickelson were paired in the final group Sunday at the PGA in what was essentially match-play competition. Thirteen months later, at a Ryder Cup delayed a year by the 9/11 terrorist attacks, they were match-play partners.