Teel: Woody Austin embracing the RV life as the golfer travels to this week's DECC

“I just wish I could have got out there when I was 23, 24 to see how my game would have stacked up when I was really good.”

Memorable though 1995 is to Austin, fans better recall his 2007. He finished a career-best 15th on the money list, won the St. Jude Classic with a Sunday 62, was runner-up to Woods at the PGA Championship and represented the United States in the Presidents Cup.

At the Presidents Cup in Canada, Austin and Woods dominated their teammates in table tennis. Most famously, Austin tumbled into a greenside pond at the 14th hole, this while taking an awkward stance during a four-ball match pitting him and David Toms against Trevor Immelman and Rory Sabbatini.

Two days later, in his singles match against Angel Cabrera, Austin donned scuba goggles as he strolled off the 14th tee. The moniker “Aquaman” was born, and folks ask Austin about the incident to this day.

Tour Champions eligibility begins at age 50, but Austin resisted the transition until he was 52.

“It wasn’t something I was looking forward to,” Austin said, “not only from the standpoint of wanting to [still] compete with the young guys, but it’s also, we all have that, ‘Wait a second, I don’t want to be that old yet. I want to hang on to being younger. Let me stay at 48 for awhile.”