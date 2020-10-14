Teel: Woody Austin embracing the RV life as the golfer travels to this week's DECC

Woody Austin traveled to Richmond this week in a style fitting for a pandemic. No airports, hotel or rental car. He and his wife/co-pilot, Shannon, just fueled up their 35-foot RV.
Such has been the Austins’ preferred mode of transportation since the PGA Tour Champions resumed competition in early August following a five-month respite for COVID-19. Rather than risk exposure to the virus with more conventional travel, they purchased the motorhome in July and drove to tournaments in Michigan, Missouri, South Dakota and North Carolina prior to this week’s Dominion Energy Charity Classic at the Country Club of Virginia.
Austin won the 2018 DECC with a final-hole birdie and, in defense of his title, tied for fourth last year, four shots behind champion Miguel Angel Jimenez. Given that affinity for the James River Course, little wonder he was eager to drive the RV to the RVA from Cary, N.C., where Sunday he tied fourth at the SAS Championship, three shots behind winner Ernie Els.
“I’m actually sitting in [the RV] right now,” Austin said last week. “It’s actually been pretty cool. It’s nice to come back from the golf course and relax in your own stuff, your own place so to speak. It really is your home away from home.”
A four-time winner on both the Tour Champions and PGA Tour, Austin, 56, is a testament to golfing perseverance. Moreover, he’s an ambassador for his sport, balancing competitive drive and self-effacing humor.
Oh, and he’s a former doubles partner of Tiger Woods — in ping-pong.
Austin turned pro out of the University of Miami in 1986 but didn’t earn PGA Tour playing privileges until late 1994, when he was medalist at the Tour’s qualifying school. The lag time was rooted in an old baseball injury.
As an 11- or 12-year-old shortstop in his native Florida, Austin went sliding after a foul pop-up behind third base. Alas, a broken bottle littered the dirt, and a sharp fragment sliced through the ligaments in his left knee.
All the ER physician did was stitch the wound, and through the years the knee atrophied. Shortly after Austin turned pro, the knee gave out, and rather than surgery, doctors recommended years of rehab.
To make ends meet, he worked in a bank and a bar. By the time his knee was strengthened and his game repaired, he was a 31-year-old PGA Tour rookie in 1995.
Prevailing on a leaderboard that included Payne Stewart, Fred Couples and Els, Austin won the ’95 Buick Open in a playoff over Mike Brisky and finished 25th on Tour money list to earn Rookie of the Year honors.
“My most memorable year’s always going to be the first year,” Austin said, “because … the odds were against me. I never really should have made it. But not only did I make it, but to win Rookie of the Year, to win [a tournament], to finish top-25 on the money list, make it to the Tour Championship, all that stuff validated being a 31-year-old rookie.
“I just wish I could have got out there when I was 23, 24 to see how my game would have stacked up when I was really good.”
Memorable though 1995 is to Austin, fans better recall his 2007. He finished a career-best 15th on the money list, won the St. Jude Classic with a Sunday 62, was runner-up to Woods at the PGA Championship and represented the United States in the Presidents Cup.
At the Presidents Cup in Canada, Austin and Woods dominated their teammates in table tennis. Most famously, Austin tumbled into a greenside pond at the 14th hole, this while taking an awkward stance during a four-ball match pitting him and David Toms against Trevor Immelman and Rory Sabbatini.
Two days later, in his singles match against Angel Cabrera, Austin donned scuba goggles as he strolled off the 14th tee. The moniker “Aquaman” was born, and folks ask Austin about the incident to this day.
Tour Champions eligibility begins at age 50, but Austin resisted the transition until he was 52.
“It wasn’t something I was looking forward to,” Austin said, “not only from the standpoint of wanting to [still] compete with the young guys, but it’s also, we all have that, ‘Wait a second, I don’t want to be that old yet. I want to hang on to being younger. Let me stay at 48 for awhile.”
Competing against marquee names such as Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie and Tom Lehman, Austin won three Tour Champions events in 2016, his first full season on the circuit. Only Langer (four) posted more victories.
But as Els, 50, has discovered this year, winning against the senior set isn’t easy.
“I’ll tell you this,” Els said last week, “I think the competition is more than I realized. I thought, eh, come in and push these guys around. … If the conditions are right, you’d better be on your game to compete with these guys, and that’s what I found.”
Count Austin among those who can challenge World Golf Hall of Famers such as Els, Montgomerie and Langer most every week. He’s yet to win this year but has seven top-10 finishes in 12 starts.
That consistency is a product of talent and resolve, cranky left knee notwithstanding.
"I was just happy that I didn’t give up on the dream," Austin said, "and when I did finally have the opportunity to play, I proved that I was good enough."
