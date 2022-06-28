UGA's Creasy earns medalist honors entering match play at VSGA Amateur

Connor Creasy, an Abingdon resident and a senior at the University of Georgia, set a course record on his way to medalist honors on the second day of stroke play at the VSGA Amateur Championship at Cedar Point Club in Suffolk on Tuesday.

Creasy recorded a record-setting 7-under 65 in his first round, which concluded Tuesday morning, and finished his two-day qualifying at 11-under 133. He edged Virginia Beach’s Evan Beck (9-under 135) by two strokes.

As the top seed, Creasy will face Jed Rasnick to start match play, which begins with the round of 32 on Wednesday. Second-seeded Beck will take on Chase Nevins.

Carlo Pizzano, of Loyola (Md.), was third at 6-under 138, and Fredericksburg’s Grayson Wood was fourth at 5-under 139. Wood won the VSGA Junior Match Play Championship last week.