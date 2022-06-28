UGA's Creasy earns medalist honors entering match play at VSGA Amateur

Connor Creasy, an Abingdon resident and a senior at the University of Georgia, set a course record on his way to medalist honors on the second day of stroke play at the VSGA Amateur Championship at Cedar Point Club in Suffolk on Tuesday.
Creasy recorded a record-setting 7-under 65 in his first round, which concluded Tuesday morning, and finished his two-day qualifying at 11-under 133. He edged Virginia Beach’s Evan Beck (9-under 135) by two strokes.
As the top seed, Creasy will face Jed Rasnick to start match play, which begins with the round of 32 on Wednesday. Second-seeded Beck will take on Chase Nevins.
Carlo Pizzano, of Loyola (Md.), was third at 6-under 138, and Fredericksburg’s Grayson Wood was fourth at 5-under 139. Wood won the VSGA Junior Match Play Championship last week.
Ten VSGA event champions were among the 32 to advance to match play. The quarterfinals and semifinals are slated for Thursday, and the 36-hole championship match is Friday.