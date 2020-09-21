Virginia golf stalwarts join forces in Monday Senior Open pairing

Snaking through the winding golf cart paths of Independence Golf Club Monday was a Virginia golf diarchy of sorts.
Riding in carts back to back, from hole to hole, a pair of state golf monarchs joined together to form a late-morning twosome in the VSGA Senior Open.
Vinny Giles and Bobby Wadkins each have resumes that could stretch a mile. They’re both members of the Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.
But, probably more important to them, they’re also decades-long friends.
So when Giles — one of the game’s most accomplished amateurs ever — was invited to play in the Senior Open this year, he asked Wadkins — a longtime pro — to play, too.
They were paired together for Monday’s first round — an uber-accomplished duo.
"I think those that know golf history know the power that those two guys had on the game, and the influence certainly on a local level, too. And how much they mean to Richmond,” said Elliott Wilson, the head golf professional of Custom Golf of Virginia, the sponsor of the Virginia Open.
Giles, 77, is the only person to ever win the combination of the U.S. Amateur (1972), the British Amateur (1975) and the U.S. Senior Amateur (2009). The Lynchburg native won the VSGA Amateur seven times. He was a member of the Virginia Golf Hall of Fame’s first class, in 2016.
Wadkins, a 69-year-old Richmond native, won a VSGA Amateur (1972) and three VPGA Opens. He also won on what’s now PGA Tour Champions four times. That list includes a major: the 2006 Senior Players Championship.
The close bond between Giles and Wadkins, who each live in Richmond currently, dates back to to the early 1970s. Wadkins turned pro in 1973. Giles, when he wasn’t playing, helped run a player representation business called Pros Inc. that was founded the same year, and Wadkins became one of the company’s first clients.
In the technical sense, Giles and Wadkins had an agent-athlete link. But, though he was part of the Pros Inc. business for 36 years, Giles hates the word “agent.”
Giles and Wadkins were, and still are, friends first.
“It was a great business, we had a lot of fun,” Giles said. “It's changed dramatically. Our players were some of our best friends. Today is all about, basically, who can get me the best deal.”
As the business of professional golf representation changed, Giles began to enjoy it less. The company was sold in 1999, and Giles walked away. Octagon, one of the largest sports agencies in the world, was the buyer.
When Pros Inc. was sold was about the same time Wadkins was winding down his regular participation on the PGA Tour. He competed in PGA Tour Champions on a regular basis until 2016.
Giles stopped competing regularly last year.
Retirement, Giles admitted, is boring. Wadkins, sitting nearby, cut in to say, “Vinny has no hobbies except for golf.”
Wadkins, in his time off the tours, has tried tennis, something his wife Linda plays a lot of, too.
But, unsurprisingly, both find their way back to the golf course often.
Giles is one of the founders of Kinloch Golf Club in Manakin-Sabot, which opened in 2001. Both he and Wadkins frequent the facility, usually about five days a week.
A typical routine for them, Giles said, is to play nine holes, have a hamburger, then head home. The two have played together two to three times a week for a while, Wadkins said.
Giles joked his goal now when he plays is to try to break his age on the scorecard. Wadkins said they’re “day to day” with their golf games now.
The competitive fire still burns, regardless.
"I'm going to try to whip his [butt] today,” Wadkins said before the pairing teed off. “And he's going to try to whip mine. But when we're done, we're going to say … ‘Let's go get a Coke.'"
On Monday, Wadkins submitted one of the best performances of the day. Three birdies on the back nine helped propel him to even par, tied for eighth heading into the second and final day of the tournament Tuesday. Giles finished 7 over, tied for 50th. Leading the pack were Sean English and Jon Hurst, at 3 under each.
For Wadkins, this week’s tournament is doubling as a tune-up for the PGA Tour Champions’ Dominion Energy Charity Classic, which he’ll play at The Country Club of Virginia in mid October.
For both, Monday marked another round between friends — who happen to double as state golf stalwarts.
"Virginia's been good to us,” Giles said. “Virginia golf has been good to us.”
