Virginia golf stalwarts join forces in Monday Senior Open pairing

Giles stopped competing regularly last year.

Retirement, Giles admitted, is boring. Wadkins, sitting nearby, cut in to say, “Vinny has no hobbies except for golf.”

Wadkins, in his time off the tours, has tried tennis, something his wife Linda plays a lot of, too.

But, unsurprisingly, both find their way back to the golf course often.

Giles is one of the founders of Kinloch Golf Club in Manakin-Sabot, which opened in 2001. Both he and Wadkins frequent the facility, usually about five days a week.

A typical routine for them, Giles said, is to play nine holes, have a hamburger, then head home. The two have played together two to three times a week for a while, Wadkins said.

Giles joked his goal now when he plays is to try to break his age on the scorecard. Wadkins said they’re “day to day” with their golf games now.

The competitive fire still burns, regardless.

"I'm going to try to whip his [butt] today,” Wadkins said before the pairing teed off. “And he's going to try to whip mine. But when we're done, we're going to say … ‘Let's go get a Coke.'"