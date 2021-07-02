W&M's Jimmy Taylor defeats Midlothian's Jordan Utley for VSGA Amateur title

During the final round of the VSGA Amateur Championship on Friday, the putts weren’t falling for Midlothian’s Jordan Utley.

He said he started with a few good putts early on, but they didn’t fall, and as the day progressed, the “bad putts” began to accumulate.

“That was the difference,” he said after the loss, which was his third in the championship round.

By the fourth hole of the afternoon round, and the 22nd overall, Utley leaned back and looked at the cloudy skies in disbelief after a missed putt increased 20-year-old Jimmy Taylor’s lead to 6-up. By the ninth hole of the same round, he took his first stroke and exclaimed “Go in, so I don’t have to putt” as he watched a shot sail through the air. Then he missed the ensuing putt. And by the 29th overall hole, he watched a putt trickle wide to the left as one of his three small kids shouted that it was “close.”

“It just breathes negativity,” Utley said of his misses. “I wish I could say I was super strong mentally, I wish I could say it didn’t affect me but just when it continues to snowball like that… it just really weighs heavily on you.”