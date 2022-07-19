 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weinstein claims title as Lehr secures three-peat at RGA Junior Championship

Joseph Weinstein and Madison Lehr emerged on Tuesday as the boys and girls champions, respectively, at the Richmond Golf Association Junior Championship at the Dominion Club in Glen Allen.

Weinstein, playing out of Salisbury Country Club in Midlothian, shot a second-round 68 to defeat 2021 champion Garrett Kuhla (Willow Oaks CC). It was the first RGA Junior title for Weinstein, a rising senior at Midlothian High, in the 74th playing of the boys championship. 

"I was really just looking for a good round heading into tomorrow's qualifier for the Eastern Amateur," Weinstein said. "I'd been struggling closing out rounds but had confidence with my driver today and was able to finish this one off."

Lehr, wearing her purple and orange Mechanicsville High golf uniform, claimed her third consecutive title with a final-round 74.

"I started off a little rough on the front but made a couple birdies on the back to calm myself," Lehr said. "It's a big confidence booster and shows me that I can play with some of the best."

Lehr and Weinstein were each selections for the All-Metro second team in the 2021 fall golf season.

RGA will next host the Mid-Amateur at Richmond Country Club July 29-30.

