Guardians sweep Rays on Gonzalez's homer in 15th, on to NY

CLEVELAND — Rookie Oscar Gonzalez broke up the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history with a leadoff home run in the 15th inning, giving the Cleveland Guardians a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday and a two-game sweep of their American League wild card series.

Gonzalez drove a 1-0 cutter — the 432nd pitch in the nearly five-hour game — off Corey Kluber over the 19-foot wall in left-center to touch off a wild celebration inside Progressive Field.

“There’s no way to describe it,” said Gonzalez, who punctuated his shot with an emphatic bat flip before strutting toward first. “It was such an exciting moment that it’s hard for me to put into words.”

As Gonzalez rounded the bases, and his teammates gathered near home plate to greet him, the sellout crowd of 34,971 fans shook the ballpark as Cleveland’s surprise season turned more storybook.

The youngest team in the major leagues, Cleveland will open the best-of-five Division Series on Tuesday in New York against the AL East champion New York Yankees.

Cleveland defied odds all year in its first season after adopting the Guardians nickname. The team unexpectedly won the AL Central going away, swept the more experienced Rays and now take on the Yankees with their big bats and bigger payroll.

Gonzalez was one of 17 players to make their debut for the Guardians this season, so perhaps it was fitting he advanced them.

“I don’t think by that point we cared,” manager Terry Francona said. “It could have been one of the old guys. We didn’t care. We’re not biased. I was happy that he hit it.”

Tampa Bay was bounced quickly from its fourth straight postseason appearance. The Rays finished the season with seven straight losses, scored one run in the series and hit .115 (9 for 78) with one extra-base hit.

“I saw guys trying to do too much,” manager Kevin Cash said. “We were looking for the three-run homer with nobody on base. When you take that mindset against good pitchers, they can kind of sit you down.”

Gonzalez’s shot off Kluber, who won two Cy Young Awards with Cleveland, finished a game that began at 12:08 p.m. and finished in the twilight.

The tense, 4-hour, 57-minute game was the longest 0-0 affair in postseason history, surpassing the 2020 NL wild card series opener between Atlanta and Cincinnati that went 13 innings. The teams combined for 39 strikeouts, two more than the previous high for a postseason game. Twenty of the strikeouts were by Rays batters.