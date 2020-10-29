Hall of Famer Tony La Russa, 76, returning to manage White Sox

CHICAGO — Tony La Russa, a Hall of Fame manager who won a World Series with the Oakland Athletics and two more with the St. Louis Cardinals, is returning to manage the Chicago White Sox 34 years after they fired him.
La Russa, 76, rejoins the franchise where his managing career began more than four decades ago. He takes over for Rick Renteria after what the White Sox insisted was a mutual agreement to split.
“We are extremely excited about the future of this team,” general manager Rick Hahn said Thursday. “As we showed in 2020, this is a young, talented club that we expect to only grow better and better in the coming years. Adding in a Hall of Fame manager who is recognized as being one of the best in the history of the game, we are a step closer to our goal of bringing White Sox fans another championship.”
La Russa inherits a team loaded with young stars and productive veterans that made the playoffs for the first time since 2008, only to sputter down the stretch and get knocked out in the wild-card round.
He becomes the oldest manager in the major leagues by five years. Houston’s Dusty Baker is 71.
“While I have had other inquiries about managing since retiring, this opportunity with the White Sox brings together a number of important factors that make this the right time and the right place,” La Russa said. “The on-field talent is amazing, and the front office, led by Kenny Williams and Rick Hahn, has done everything necessary to create an atmosphere of long-term success. All of those factors aligned to make this a tremendous opportunity, and I am excited to get going as soon as possible by building a coaching staff and getting to work.”
La Russa, who started his managing career with the White Sox during the 1979 season, is returning to the dugout for the first time since 2011, when he led St. Louis past Texas in the World Series. He also won championships with Oakland in 1989 and the Cardinals in 2006.
La Russa is 2,728-2,365 with six pennants over 33 seasons with Chicago, Oakland and St. Louis. He was enshrined in Cooperstown in 2014. Only Hall of Famers Connie Mack (3,731) and John McGraw (2,763) have more victories.
LaRussa got his first major league managing job at age 34 when the White Sox promoted him from Triple-A. He led them to a 522-510 record over parts of eight seasons.
The 1983 team won 99 games on the way to the AL West championship. But he was fired in 1986 by then-general manager Ken Harrelson after the White Sox got off to a 26-38 start.
Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf has long regretted allowing that move and remains close with La Russa. Now, they’re reuniting.
Wong among those with options declined
ARLINGTON, Texas — What figures to be a down and perhaps brutal market for baseball free agents in the offseason following the pandemic began when a dozen players were told their contract options had been declined, among them St. Louis Gold Glove second baseman Kolten Wong.
Wong, 30 and a former first-round pick hit. 265 with a homer and 16 RBIs in 53 games during the pandemic-shortened season, helping the Cardinals make the playoffs for the second straight year. They were eliminated by San Diego in the first round.
Many teams are cutting costs following a shortened regular season played with no fans in attendance due to the novel coronavirus. Many teams already have eliminated front-office staff and many scouts to cut expenses, uncertain what attendance and revenue can be expected in 2021.
Baseball’s labor contract expires after the 2021 season, putting 2022 at risk of a work stoppage.
Others cut free included:
Milwaukee’s Ryan Braun
- , the franchise’s career home run leader (352). Braun gets a $4 million buyout after the Brewers declined to exercise a $15 million mutual 2021 option. Braun batted a career-low .233 with seven homers and 27 RBIs in 39 games this season.
Washington right-hander Anibal Sanchez ($2 million buyout instead of $12 million salary), outfielder Adam Eaton ($1.5 million instead of $10.5 million), and infielders Howie Kendrick ($2.25 million instead of $6.5 million) and Eric Thames
- ($1 million instead of $4 million)
Seattle second baseman Dee Gordon ($1 million instead of $14 million).