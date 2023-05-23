Not a good sign for stock car racing when post-race unpleasantries overshadow the event itself.

That’s what happened with Sunday’s Cup Series All-Star race, billed as NASCAR’s triumphant return to North Wilkesboro Speedway, first Cup race on the 0.625-mile oval since 1996.

Kyle Larson won in stultifying fashion, lapping half the field and leading nearly the last three quarters of the 200-lap race, save for a single lap during a pit stop exchange.

Then came the nastiness.

The NASCAR app allows fans to listen to the crew-driver chatter of all the race teams. I tuned in Bubba Wallace, the tour’s only Black regular, who ran second to Larson most of the race.

The exchanges were routine – driver relaying how his tires were losing traction, crew chief and spotter apprising him of the gap to first place and keeping him aware of whether anyone was gaining on him from behind.

The radio went silent at the end of the race, as usual. Wallace had already disengaged when it crackled again. Apparently, an outsider had hacked into the team radio. The intruder called Wallace a dirty name and said, “Go back to where you came from.” A few seconds later came a second message: “You’re not wanted in NASCAR.”

Besides the disgusting cowardice of the anonymous hack, each message revealed basic ignorance. First, where Wallace “came from” is Mobile, Ala. Think that’s where the hacker had in mind? Second, Wallace is very much wanted in NASCAR by many people for many reasons.

The sport is better for his presence, both as a complicated human being and as a representative of his race. His fans are buoyed by the fact that he has won races in each of the last two seasons and is presently on a strong streak – in addition to his All-Star runner-up, top-five finishes in each of his last two points races.

Still, Wallace haters gonna hate. Which brings us to a different moment of impropriety.

As Wallace was about to be interviewed on TV after he climbed out of his 23XI team Toyota, for a fraction of a second while he seemed to adjust his collar, the middle finger of his left hand went straight up.

Wait, what? Did he just flip the bird? At whom? Why?

Guess what – the haters wasted no time jumping all over that. A screen grab of that instant was soon on social media, and wannabe mind-readers announced his reason. The flip-off was directed at winner Larson, they said, or at all NASCAR fans. Outrage blossomed.

The haters called upon NASCAR to banish Wallace, fine him, dock points – conveniently forgetting the frequency of bird-flipping incidents in NASCAR. Drivers regularly do it in anger and for longer than a mere fraction of a second.

On Tuesday, reporter Bob Pockrass relayed that NASCAR is looking into the crew-radio hack and that NASCAR will not penalize Wallace for the momentary bird flip, said to have been directed at a friend.

Whatever the nature of his rude gesture, the reality of Wallace’s presence in NASCAR is that he faces scrutiny as does no other driver. If the TV camera hadn’t been on, somebody would’ve been gathering video via cellphone. The moment would have been recorded and soon posted.

Keep that in mind, Bubba Wallace.

Enough already. How about the All-Star event itself? Well, at least the race wasn’t as dull as the NBA game on the other channel.

After Larson embarrassed his peers, some of us swapped networks to see how the Miami-Boston NBA playoff tilt was going. Miami’s 26-point win (and it wasn’t really that close) was more yawn-inducing than Larson’s easily secured 4.5-second victory margin. Any legitimate sporting event can devolve into a lifeless trudge to the finish.

But this is not meant to be a dour scolding of NASCAR for bringing its show back to North Wilkesboro. It’s worth trying again. Indeed, it’s only fair to give the other teams a chance to discover what Larson’s team did to suit car to track.

My attitude is the same toward NASCAR’s street-racing debut in Chicago set for July 2.

Even before “Drivers, start your engines!” detractors say stock cars on the city’s streets will never work. I say let NASCAR try this a few times before we outsmart ourselves.

And, really, not every race can be a heart-stopping thrill ride. If that were the case, the repetition would render that sort of race boring as well.

As writer extraordinaire Monte Dutton observed, “If every race is a classic, there isn’t any such thing as a classic.”

We didn’t get a classic this time at North Wilkesboro. Maybe next time we will.