The current object of NASCAR’s annual Most Popular Driver coronation is back in his race car.

Chase Elliott, winner of the popularity vote five years running, climbed into his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to race at Martinsville Speedway last Sunday.

Though he had told TV’s Mike Joy before the race that he wasn’t quite 100 percent, Elliott didn’t appear to be hindered at all by his lower left leg, home to the tibia he fractured on March 3 while snowboarding in Colorado.

Martinsville was the ninth of the season’s 36 events on NASCAR’s relentless Cup Series schedule. Elliott had missed six of those nine.

His comeback race was a mostly unremarkable run – mired in the middle of the 36-car field. But crew chief Alan Gustafson’s effective pit strategy advanced the team’s spot in the running order, and in the late going Elliott was able to make the most of changes that had improved the car’s handling. He finished 10th.

After the race was over, he sat on the pavement next to his car for a few moments, then rose and was greeted by a bank of microphones and cameras. The leg was fine he said, but he was worn out as a result of his six-week layoff.

Now it’s on to this coming Sunday’s 500-miler at Talladega Superspeedway, the steep-banked 2.66-mile track where the Cup cars will race about 100 mph faster than the 94-mph speed that was good for the pole position on Martinsville’s flat half mile.

At Talladega, the drivers run in tight drafting packs, almost inevitably leading to one or more of the track’s infamous “big one” crashes that can collect cars by the dozen.

Elliott won the most recent Cup race at Talladega. His fans will be pulling for a repeat, of course, but they’ll also be holding their breath if his Chevy gets knocked around, even slightly. They’ll be worried less about the state of the car’s chassis, more about the state of Elliott’s tibia.

NASCAR wants its popular star on hand the rest of the season to bolster TV viewership numbers (down for every race vs. 2022 while he was out). The sanctioning body’s multi-season contracts with Fox and NBC, reportedly worth a combined $8 billion-plus, expire at the end of 2024.

Elliott, 27, was the 2020 series champion. He is the latest in a line of drivers virtually unbeatable in the popularity vote. His has undeniable on-track talent and a soft-spoken demeanor off the track – a blend that makes him the overwhelming favorite to win a sixth straight popularity contest at the end of 2023. His fan club will get out the vote.

Elliott’s DNA doesn’t hurt his fan-favorite status – he is the son of Bill Elliott, the aw-shucks former champion who was voted most popular for 16 of 19 years between 1984 and 2002. Papa Elliott passed the baton to Dale Earnhardt Jr., winner 15 straight times from 2003 until his retirement from full-time driving after the 2017 season.

Now, the younger Elliott is a lock for a sixth straight most-popular title. More in question: can he qualify for the Cup Series playoffs, waged among 16 drivers during the season’s final 10 races.

Playoff drivers are supposed to run all the events, but that’s not an issue. If it hasn’t already done so, NASCAR will grant Elliott an eligibility waiver covering the six missed races. There’s a precedent – in 2015 Kyle Busch won the championship after benefitting from such a waiver for 11 races missed because of injuries suffered in a crash.

Elliott’s best shot at the playoffs? Win a race. Maybe win two, in case there are 16 other winners. His six missed events could make him the winner with the fewest points.

Of the 17 remaining regular-season races, six will be run on tracks where Elliott has won. Besides Talladega this weekend, he’s won at Kansas, Watkins Glen, Charlotte, Pocono and Nashville.

The other tracks where he has recorded some of his 18 career Cup wins are either no longer on the schedule or have races that are part of the playoffs – too late to qualify him as one of the 16 contenders for the championship.

Among the current NASCAR regulars, Elliott may well be the best road-course racer, having scored six of his 18 career Cup victories on those twisting tracks. That should give him odds-on shots at playoff-qualifying victories at Watkins Glen International, where he has won twice, and at Sonoma Raceway, where his best finish so far is a second.

What’s more, NASCAR’s decision to run its first-ever city street race in Chicago on July 2 could turn out to be the perfect playoff-qualifying gift for Elliott.

That is, if he even needs such a gift. He runs for a powerhouse team that provides a car capable of victory. Besides his road-course prowess, he has won on high-speed drafting tracks, on mid-size tracks, on short tracks, on the one-off Pocono triangular track.

Last Sunday at Martinsville he appeared to have recovered from his injury well enough physically. I’m betting that at Talladega, Elliott will show us he has recovered mentally – that he is not too worried about the leg to run in close quarters on the fastest track on the circuit.