Hallman: Harvick hot about continued safety concerns

Darlington Raceway’s classic Southern 500 last Sunday night had everything going for it — an unexpected winner, Erik Jones, driving a car with Richard Petty’s historic number 43 for a team bearing the iconic Petty brand. The racing was spirited and the results jumbled the playoff standings, ideal for NASCAR’s concocted-for-drama championship format.

All that, and still the race took a back seat to safety, or the lack thereof.

Things were bad enough coming into the event. The Cup Series Next Gen car — new this season — has been getting negative reviews. Rules now require teams to go to NASCAR-chosen suppliers for identical chassis and parts for the Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota race cars. If something goes wrong with those common elements, NASCAR gets the blame.

Driver Kurt Busch was out with concussion-like symptoms for his seventh race after a crash. There is no timetable for his return. Denny Hamlin, banged up in a wreck the week before Darlington, scrapped his plan to race in a preliminary event the night before the 500.

The driver-crew audio after that Hamlin crash had been unnerving, the pain in his moaning voice so real. Other drivers, asked about impact in their crashes in the new car, said yes, the hits they take are worse than those they took in cars of past seasons.

So, already the mood among competitors was sour. And then came the fire.

With about 100 miles to go in the race, Kevin Harvick’s Ford burst into flames. Harvick slowed, pulled off the track, scrambled out of his car. As soon as a TV microphone was aimed his way, the incensed driver lit into NASCAR.

“Crappy parts on the race car like we’ve seen so many times,” he said, affixing the blame for the fire. The veteran driver has been a critic of the car’s quality all season. “We haven’t fixed anything. It’s kinda like the safety stuff. We just let it keep going and keep going.

“The car started burning,” he said, “and as it burned… the flames started coming through the dash…. We didn’t touch the wall, we didn’t touch another car, and here we are in the pits with a burned-up car and can’t finish the race…. I just stopped because I couldn’t see any more because the flames were coming through the dash and I couldn’t make myself sit in there and burn up.”

Moments later he spoke with more reporters, doubling down. “We just keep letting cars burn up,” he said, “letting people crash into stuff, get hurt. We don’t fix anything.”

NASCAR Senior Vice President Scott Miller, addressed Harvick’s concerns Tuesday in a SiriusXM radio interview. He said the idea that NASCAR doesn’t care about driver safety is far from the truth — and he thinks Harvick knows that.

“It’s unacceptable for the cars to catch on fire,” Miller said, “and, you know, we’ve been working on different solutions for different things along the way… and obviously we still have work to do.”

He noted that Fords have had more fire problems than other makes — Joey Logano, Chris Buescher, Chase Briscoe have all had fires of varying seriousness in their Fords — and NASCAR is trying to discern what difference might make the Fords more problematic.

“There’s a lot of work going on,” he said, “a lot of collaboration within the industry to get to the bottom of it. And we have to get to the bottom of it quick — obviously.”

Weighing Harvick’s fury and Miller’s assurance, I asked veteran motorsports writers Jonathan Ingram and Al Pearce for their thoughts.

Ingram is the author of “Crash! From Senna to Earnhardt — How the HANS Helped Save Racing,” a brilliant account of the development of the lifesaving head-and-neck support devices that have become standard equipment for racers.

“If the past is prologue,” Ingram said, recalling that some racing series were slow to adopt HANS devices, “it may take more than one concussion syndrome [from a crash in the Next Gen car] to force any fundamental changes.”

He said the HANS device doesn’t address the kind of head impact that causes concussions. He said the density of padding in cockpit surrounds can be changed — something NASCAR is already tinkering with according to an Associated Press interview piece with NASCAR’s Dr. John Patalak, managing director of safety engineering.

The latest book from Pearce, with co-writer Mike Hembree, is “50 First Victories: NASCAR Drivers’ Breakthrough Wins,” an entertaining drive through stock car history.

Pearce, who has covered the sport since 1969, noted first that concussions have always been a factor in NASCAR racing. Still, he said, this year drivers have said. “These cars are very rigid… and a whole lot of the impact is not dissipated throughout chassis like it used to be.”

Having watched the way NASCAR deals with safety concerns, with angry drivers, and with its sometimes quick-to-complain fans, Pearce said he expects the sanctioning body to respond — revealing more about the behind-the-scenes work to fix what needs to be fixed.

“I can’t imagine they’re not going to be proactive in answering all these concerns,” he said.

Harvick might counter that NASCAR should have been proactive about this car months ago.

A driver who leaps from his car because it has erupted in flames that are licking through the dash has every right to be impatient.