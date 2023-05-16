We’re halfway through the NASCAR Cup Series regular season. Let’s take stock of stock car racing’s premier tour.

For starters, how about that Hendrick Motorsports team?

I mean, we’re talking great and not-so-great fortune through the first 13 events.

The great: two of the four drivers in the HMS starting lineup have driven their Chevrolets to five wins – William Byron three, including Sunday’s 400-miler at Darlington Raceway, and Kyle Larson two. The team has barely missed another win or two. Byron leads the series with six top-five finishes, Larson is one of three drivers with five top-fives.

The not-so-great: the other two HMS starters, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman, have missed races because of injuries suffered outside Cup competition. Both are in danger of failing to earn one of the 16 berths in the season-ending 10-race playoffs.

Elliott missed six races after he broke his left leg in a snowboarding accident. He’s 28th in points and may need to win one of the next 13 races for a ticket to the playoffs. His fortunate third-place finish at Darlington was just his second top five this year, and in his post-race comments he made it clear he was less than satisfied with the way he had driven.

Bowman suffered a broken upper-spine vertebra in an extracurricular Sprint Car crash. He has missed three races and counting. At Darlington he was walking and talking, telling reporters it hurt to cough or laugh.

Race drivers never like to sit out events. Bowman said he hopes to find out this week if he can run in Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star race at the revitalized North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina.

Alex, here’s some friendly advice from this column – unless your doctors tell you that you absolutely must enter the event, pass it up.

Why, you ask? Well, it’s a nonpoints race, the first event for these cars in 27 years on the 0.625-mile track. In a series already fraught with aggressive driving, this event offers even less motivation for sensible restraint.

Believe me, the result could be worse than a cough or a laugh.

After Larson won the season’s seventh race at Richmond Raceway in April, I asked HMS Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon if the team was on the cusp of a super season. “Too early to tell,” he said.

After 13 events and top marks despite substitute drivers at times, it’s no longer too early.

Looking ahead to the All-Star-Race, the North Wilkesboro track has been refurbished with the help of a reported $18 million in federal COVID-relief funding, more than a third of North Carolina’s $45.8 million share. There has been speculation that the track could return the points-race schedule where it occupied space 1949-96.

Should that happen, the question would be which track would lose a date and whether that track might be handed the All-Star event as compensation. Stay tuned.

Another eyebrow-raising development from Darlington was Harrison Burton’s avoid-the-chaos drive to a sixth-place finish in the Wood Brothers Ford. It was his best Cup Series result since he took third on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course last season, a 37-race stretch.

Burton said his car was as fast as the Fords for Team Penske, the most successful of the current Ford teams and the operation that includes the Wood Brothers outfit in an “alliance” relationship.

The Wood Brothers team – headquartered in Harrisburg, N.C., but with roots in Stuart – hasn’t won since Ryan Blaney scored its 99th victory in 2017, 215 races ago. The Darlington race was a reminder that Burton has run well at times, and with some good fortune could snare that 100th win.

Finally, any look at the season so far cannot ignore Ross Chastain’s aggressive racing. He triggered yet another crash at Darlington when he crowded Kyle Larson into the wall in a battle for the lead with six laps to go. Instead of one or the other winning, both finished in the 20s.

Chastain – who, by the way, is the series points leader – didn’t blame anyone but himself. He was trying to win, he said.

The ensuing restart saw Kevin Harvick on the inside of the front row, same spot Chastain occupied before his bang-up with Larson. Harvick caused no trouble for William Byron, who won the race with Harvick in second, three quarters of a second adrift.

Some of Chastain’s many critics pointed to Harvick’s example as the proper way to finish.

Maybe. You might say Harvick’s run to the finish was the proper way for a 47-year-old driver in his 803rd Cup start with 60 career wins and one championship. Harvick has announced he’s retiring at the end of the season and is bound for the NASCAR Hall of Fame.