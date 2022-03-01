Hallman: Larson again has the (new) car to beat

Two races into the season and it looks like Kyle Larson has NASCAR’s radically new race car figured out. That is bad news for the rest of the field.

Larson and his crew kept getting better and better as last Sunday’s race on the two-mile oval progressed, and by the end of the 400-mile event he was able to get to the front and hold on for the victory.

Larson’s competitors might have hoped they would be the ones to figure out the car while Larson, the NASCAR Cup Series defending champion, would take a little longer to adjust to the “Next Gen” car.

After all, significant rule changes altered the bodywork, suspension, aerodynamics, brakes, etc. Couldn’t it take Larson and his team at least a half-season or so to make it work for him?

Apparently not. The defending champion has won one of two races so far this season, 10 of the last 24 events going back to Memorial Day weekend of 2021.

And now the NASCAR Cup Series tour, on its early-season “western swing,” heads for the 1.5-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway this coming Sunday, and the 1.0-mile Phoenix Raceway the Sunday after that. Those are two tracks on which Larson won last year.

Of course, “won last year” might not mean as much this season as it has in the past. The new car introduces an element of doubt at every track.

Kevin Harvick, who is 46 and has been racing full-time in the Cup Series since 2001, made that element of doubt clear in a brief phone conversation we had prior to the California race.

“Nothing’s the same about the feel of the car,” said Harvick, a former champion and 58-time winner in Cup racing.

“We never talk about the old car,” he said. “It’s not part of the conversation. ... If you’re thinking in terms of the old car — that you can do this better, do that better — that’s part of the problem. The reality of the situation is that what the old car did is irrelevant.”

Harvick said this may be an ideal time for younger drivers to be joining the tour. Those who don’t regard the 2021 version of a Cup car as a baseline may have an advantage, he said.

“Everybody is learning how to drive this car,” he said. “It may be best that you’re not all that familiar with the way last year’s car felt.”

This past Sunday’s race at the California track did have some drivers at the front of the pack who were not the usual suspects — not raw rookies, but relatively fresh faces.

Tyler Reddick, 26 and with only two full seasons of experience at the Cup level, led 90 of the race’s 200 laps in his Chevrolet. He’d led a total of 73 laps in his 75 previous starts. Erik Jones, 25, was near the front most of the race and led 14 laps in his Chevy. Chase Briscoe, 27, ran near the front and led 20 laps in his Chevy.

Those three names are not the ones NASCAR fans expect to see at the top of the leader board. Among them, they have recorded two victories in 299 starts.

Daniel Suarez, at 30 a little older than those three but yet to win in 181 starts as he begins his sixth season, didn’t get credit for leading a lap since he was never in front as he drove across the start-finish line, but for a while it looked as though he was going to pull off the win.

Suarez had pushed ahead of Larson with two laps left. Larson made what may have been the best move of the race, taking his Chevy all the way to the track’s apron to get by, then swinging back up onto the banked racing surface ahead of Suarez.

After that, Larson held on for victory. He led just 28 of the 200 laps. He had started at the rear of the field — demoted to the back because his team had to make a late change of a faulty ignition part.

Larson had to work hard to get near the leaders. His crew put him near the front during a pit-stop sequence and he managed a single lap in the lead, Lap 74. He didn’t return to the top spot until Lap 167.

After that, he was either in front or hounding whoever was in the lead. At the finish his margin of victory over Austin Dillon was two tenths of a second — not a runaway, by any means, but a comfortable lead by NASCAR standards.

Larson had solved whatever riddle the Next Gen car posed.

Afterward, Larson praised his team’s work in turning out a good race car and then making the needed adjustments as the race progressed.

That teamwork is important, of course. No driver, however talented, is going to do much at this level of racing without a top-notch car.

But Larson gets full credit as well. The 30-year-old driver is a barnstorming racer, running events around the country when he’s not at Cup tracks. He has competed in a wide variety of cars in different series and on all kinds of track shapes and surfaces. His capacity for adjusting to change may be unmatched in a Cup Series lineup.

The next two races — at the 1.5-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway and the 1.0-mile Phoenix Raceway — can tell us much more of what to expect for the 2022 season. Of the remaining 22 events after those two races, 14 will be held on ovals of the same or nearly-the-same lengths.

Maybe Larson and his team will struggle at those two tracks while other drivers step up and put their early stamp on the season.

But if the 2021 champion continues to show the way at Vegas and Phoenix, 2022 could be a long hard year for any driver not named Larson.

Randy Hallman, a veteran NASCAR writer, is retired from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Email him at fullthrottlerh@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @RandyLHallman.