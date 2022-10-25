Hallman: Martinsville is fun for everyone

Martinsville Speedway – go if you can.

Go for the racing. Go for the track’s family festivities. Go for the crisp weather, the dazzling fall colors. Or just go to give my regards, if you please, to that half-mile flat track and to the part of the world where I grew up.

It’s the site of Sunday’s 500-lap NASCAR Cup Series event. Eight drivers will scramble to finish well enough to be one of the four championship-eligible participants in the following week’s season finale. The other 28 drivers will be intent on making it clear they coulda-shoulda-woulda been among the playoff competitors themselves.

It’s a volatile recipe in a season of volatile events. It could be a truly intense race.

That’s the race. What about the place?

Martinsville Speedway is about 50 miles of switchback mountain roads from Floyd, the single-stoplight town where I lived until I went away to college. You might want to slip up to Floyd and pay homage at the birthplace of Curtis Turner, who won two of the first four Cup-level races at Martinsville back in the early 1950s, when NASCAR, the track and yours truly were all very young.

I have a special affection for Martinsville Speedway. I’ve been there probably more times than any other Cup-hosting track – as a fan, a full-time motorsports beat reporter, an otherwise-retired columnist.

My grandmother, Ella Ruth Hallman, loved stock car racing and I was her sidekick. She took me to races at Floyd Speedway, at Victory Stadium and Starkey Speedway in Roanoke, and at Martinsville – our “big” track. I remember watching Fred Lorenzen win there when I was 13.

Later, as a reporter, for 15 years I’d cover all Martinsville’s Cup events and every one of the twice-annual Late Model-Modified doubleheaders.

Typically, the fall double dip was on Halloween weekend. One year, still groggy from a costume party the night before, I showed up wearing a massive jack-o-lantern over my head. Legendary driver Ray Hendrick peered between the carved-out teeth and assured me he’d always known I was a pumpkin-head.

More recently I’ve watched the track evolve into a fully modern racing facility in the hands of track President Clay Campbell, whose grandfather H. Clay Earles founded the speedway in 1949.

This week, Campbell said, the speedway has more going on around the race than he can ever remember.

“It’s the era that we’re living in now,” Campbell said. “NASCAR’s putting on the family experience…. This is nothing new for us, but for this particular weekend, I think we’ve got more programmed for our fans than we’ve ever had.

“Our goal,” he said, “is for our fans to be entertained once they get out of the car or camper, whatever day it is that they get here – something to see and do until they leave here.”

The weekend, he said, is about more than what takes place on the track – in the Whelan Modified tour finale Thursday, an Xfinity Series playoff race Saturday, and Sunday’s Cup event.

“That’s why the fans are here,” he said, “but that doesn’t take up all of their day, so we want something going on. I think we’ve hit the nail on the head with this weekend.”

Campbell noted that the weekend will be laced with driver appearances. Campground concerts are set for Friday and Saturday.

“We’ve got a Ferris wheel down there,” he said. “The Kid Zone is gonna be off the charts…. They’ll be directing Mom and Dad to the Kid Zone.”

Campbell said he’ll be visiting the campgrounds himself Friday, passing out hundreds of free hot dogs to fans. The Martinsville Hot Dog has achieved a degree of fame – some might call it iconic – and the track president’s dog-distributing visit to fans is becoming a tradition.

“We’ll even give the hot dogs to any dog that wants ‘em,” he said. “We did that… back in the spring. A lot of people have their dogs with them, they like those speedway hot dogs as well.”

Among the weekend family-friendly touches will be trick-or-treating at souvenir haulers, a variety of crafts and activities in the Kid Zone.

My favorite planned event: Erik Jones, reading “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” on Sunday from 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Jones, 26, drives for the Petty GMS team. He’s a three-time Cup winner who has flirted with superstar status. He’s an avid reader. As a way to encourage young readers, for the last couple of years he’s had a Facebook series called Erik’s Reading Circle, in which he reads various children’s books.

How can you not like that?