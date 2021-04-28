Hallman: NASCAR's solution to flying cars? That's still up in the air.

Finally, Logano’s car landed upside down, then rolled back onto what was left of its four wheels.

Logano climbed from his car under his own power. Having been checked out at the infield care center and released, he was not amused.

“I am wondering: When we are going to stop?” he said grimly to his TV interviewer. “Because this is dangerous, doing what we are doing. I got a roll bar in my head. That is not OK.”

Recalling the frightful high-flying crash at last year’s Daytona 500 that left Ryan Newman briefly hospitalized, Logano went on. “I am one hit away from the same situation…. I just don’t feel like that is acceptable.”

Logano’s Ford left the surface even though the car’s roof flaps opened. The flaps are designed to let air escape the car’s cockpit so the car won’t lift off when it goes sideways.

On Monday, Scott Miller, NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition, told a SiriusXM radio interviewer that the sanctioning body is disappointed by what happened to the car. “Cars getting up in the air is not good,” he said. “It’s something that we’ve been working on and will continue to work on.”