Here’s something to contemplate as Richmond Raceway’s April 2 NASCAR Cup Series date nears: maybe, just maybe, they’ll race in the rain.

America’s premier stock car racing series, with a tradition of waiting out rain delays at its oval speedways, will have rain tires and windshield wipers available as needed to keep running during the Toyota Owners 400 on Richmond’s ¾-mile track.

Intriguing. And polarizing.

For some, the idea of wet-conditions competition in a race on a NASCAR oval is sacrilege. For others (count me in) if you check your smart phone 10 days out and that little graphic suggests rain is possible on race day, that’s a reason to make sure you don’t miss the event.

The plan to race in wet conditions at some tracks was part of the news when NASCAR announced that it had changed its aerodynamic package for use at short tracks (well, most of them) and road courses.

The new aero package, trotted out at Phoenix Raceway last Sunday, was partially successful (more later). As for wet conditions, the track is on a desert – the chance of rain was never remotely a factor. Things could be different at Richmond, home of frequent April showers.

Wet-track racing is something NASCAR would like to offer. Besides a sometimes spectacular look, racing through rain helps the sport fit into planned TV windows. But it’s not always easy.

In May of 2021, the Cup tour made its first visit to the Circuit of the Americas road course in Austin, Texas. Heavy rain on race day soaked the track. The teams bolted on rain tires. Many drivers were competing in earnest on a sopping-wet track for the first time.

In what amounted to zero visibility, cars were soon crashing. Kevin Harvick, struggling to avoid whatever was ahead of him in the blinding mist, was eliminated when he was struck from behind by another driver also unable to see ahead.

“It’s the most unsafe thing I’ve ever done in a race car by a lot,” a seething Harvick told reporter Dustin Long. “These cars were not built to run in the rain…. If you can’t see going down the straightaway, it’s absolutely not safe – not even close…. We don’t have any business being out in the rain, period.”

Harvick is not some talent-shy driver looking for an excuse for a bad finish. He’s 47 and in what he has announced is his last season as a driver. He was the 2014 series champ, and his 60 Cup wins are 10th all-time and just one behind Kyle Busch for most among active full-time drivers (Jimmie Johnson, running part-time this season, has 83 wins).

To add panache to his résumé, Harvick’s 60 wins have come without ever being part of one of the Cup Series three super-teams – Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing or Team Penske. The next best win total for an active driver who has never been part of the Big Three? Four – that’s Austin Dillon, tied for 83rd on the all-time list.

Now that NASCAR has made it clear that racing in the wet is a possibility at Richmond and some other ovals, I asked Harvick if he thinks it makes any sense to race on a wet track.

After the Circuit of the America debacle, he said, “the drivers and teams and NASCAR and television and everybody involved” talked things over and came to an understanding.

“I think we have a much more developed plan and structure to the way that things need to go,” Harvick said.

“I think if we go in the rain it won’t be wet long,” he said. “I understand that there are TV slots and procedures and things that have to be gone through in order to keep up with, you know, making things as positive as possible.

“I think there’s a much clearer understanding of the magnitude of wet that we can go through.”

And what did Harvick think of that new aero package? Though he didn’t win, Harvick had what could be considered the best race of the 36 starters at Phoenix.

Starting 15th, he rose steadily through the pack. On a long green-flag run he tracked down the leader and, with about 40 laps to go, passed for the front spot – something that had been virtually impossible for anybody else all race long.

Harvick was pulling away until a car back in the pack spun out, bringing out a late caution. Harvick and his crew chief decided to take on four fresh tires. That put him behind several cars that made quicker pits stops for only two tires. Harvick finished fifth.

He said that although passing for the lead was still more difficult than had been hoped, the aero package did at least some of what it was designed to do. With 30 percent less downforce, he said, the cars were sliding around more.

“From a driver’s standpoint,” he said, “that makes it better for us because of the fact that you don’t have to directly follow somebody. ... You can create your own line and move around and use the brakes and throttle and things to manipulate the car.

“The piece that makes that better is being able to have the cars be, you know, way more difficult to drive, and that widens the track out.”

Will the package work at Richmond, where he has four wins, including last August’s 400-lapper?

“I would expect the same thing at Richmond,” he said. “I would look for the cars to be extremely difficult to drive and move all over the race track.”