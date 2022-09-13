Hallman: Resilient Wallace steamrolls Kansas field

He didn’t just beat ‘em, he steamrolled ‘em.

Bubba Wallace earned his second career NASCAR Cup Series victory at Kansas Speedway last Sunday, and he did it convincingly.

Unperturbed (well, perhaps briefly perturbed) by early pit-crew trouble that put him at the back of the field, he drove his Toyota back to the front, pulled away to a comfortable margin and cruised to the checkered flag.

More about the historic nature of his win later.

The crew error could have unnerved Wallace, but after a mid-season shuffling of crew members, he trusts them to make fewer mistakes and to recover from the occasional faux pas.

So it was this time. One of the tire changers failed to fully tighten the lug that holds a wheel on. After a second stop during a single caution period, Wallace was at the back of the 36-car field.

He didn’t panic. Far from it. Even after taking evasive action to avoid another car or two that had smacked the wall after tire failures, he made a deadpan comment when crew chief Bootie Barker took to the team radio to urge Wallace not to tax his own tires too severely.

Wallace replied evenly that Barker need not worry. “I’m just enjoying the peace and quiet.”

He was also flying, fast enough to be patient when patience was the better option, quick enough to make the move necessary to get by a rival when the opportunity presented itself.

In the late going, he exercised both patience and quickness in battling for the lead with the Chevrolet of Alex Bowman. Wallace took the lead, then held on through a pit-stop sequence executed perfectly by his crew.

Bowman had soon exhausted the best his tires had to offer. Wallace motored on ahead to a comfortable margin and maintained it.

A couple of other Toyotas advanced to give chase. Christopher Bell tried to trim the lead but couldn’t. Then Denny Hamlin took his shot, but he could do no better.

Wallace, meanwhile, was gliding along in the lead. He exercised extra care whenever he encountered a lapped car, so the lead shrank from nearly three seconds to under two.

Barker, as a good crew chief does, advised Wallace of the margin every half lap or so – until Wallace told Barker he no longer needed to know how far back Hamlin was. Wallace knew that, barring catastrophic bad luck, the race was his.

Wallace won by a second, a bigger margin than winners had in all but three races on ovals this Cup Series season.

Wallace climbed from his car, jubilant. He also didn’t hesitate to put a “shhh” finger to his lips, a message to those who criticize him and wish him ill.

Barker expressed that you-can-shut-up-now message as well after the race when he said, "I feel very happy for him and the fact that we took it to them. ... What can you throw rocks at us about this time?"

Yes, rocks have been thrown – especially on social media. And many of those stones are racist in nature. Wallace is just the second Black driver ever to win at the Cup level (Virginian Wendell Scott was the first, nearly six decades ago), and is the only Black driver to win more than once in the series.

And, sadly, the rock throwing hasn’t ceased and isn’t likely to cease. No matter what Wallace does, there are those who will simply change the metric so they can find another way to belittle his accomplishments.

An example: now that he’s won a second race – which some said he surely wouldn’t do this season, if ever – now his detractors say, it took him 176 starts and that’s far too long.

Numbers. Not always instructive, but let’s play. Let’s provide some context.

Winning at the Cup level in this era is extremely difficult. More cars than ever before are capable of running up front. Mechanical failures are far rarer than they were decades ago. NASCAR rules nowadays help anybody with half a chance stay on the lead lap.

About Wallace’s 176 starts: Until 2021, Wallace drove for a team that had not won since 2014 with eight different drivers. Then he moved to a team built from scratch. He won once in 2021, once this year – that’s two wins for Wallace with the 23XI team in 64 races so far.

Coincidentally, NASCAR’s most prolific Cup Series winner of all time, Richard Petty, started his career in 1958 driving for Petty Enterprises, the family team that was clearly the best of that era. And how many of his record 200 victories did Petty record in his first 64 starts at Petty Enterprises? Two – that’s how many. Repeat, two.

One more numerical context tidbit and today’s lesson will be done. In the last 10 races, the Cup Series driver with the best average finish is Wallace.

Wallace’s average finish over that stretch is 10.1, well clear of tied-for-second-best Bell and Chase Elliott at 11.6. This despite a mechanical issue that doomed Wallace to a 35th-place finish at the Watkins Glen International road course.

Elliott has won more races and scored more points than any other driver this year. So, you may ask, what’s Elliott’s average finish for the full season? It’s 11.5.