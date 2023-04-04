Aretha Franklin belted it out best. “R-E-S-P-E-C-T,” she sang, “find out what it means to me.”

These days, NASCAR drivers sound as if they’re auditioning to be Franklin’s backup singers when it comes to what they want: “Ree ree ree ree ree ree ree ree respect, just a little bit.”

Last month, Chesterfield County’s own Denny Hamlin set off a storm of at-track reflection and social-media chatter when he asserted on his weekly podcast, “Actions Detrimental,” that he had intentionally taken out Ross Chastain at the end of an event at Phoenix Raceway.

Usually NASCAR shrugs off such incidents, chalking them up to hard racing. But Hamlin’s oh-so-public admission pushed the sanctioning body into a must-respond corner. Officials fined Hamlin $50,000 and docked him 25 points, subject to appeal.

Subsequently, Kyle Busch – arguably the best of the current full-time drivers competing in NASCAR’s Cup Series – reckoned Hamlin would have been wiser to keep quiet about the intentional nature of his wall-banging crash with Chastain.

Long a teammate of Hamlin’s until switching teams this season, Busch was not reticent when asked about how often rough driving determines the outcome of races.

“We have completely lost any sense of respect in the garage between the drivers at all,” he told reporters. “That’s where the problem is. Nobody gives two [figs] about anybody else. … Everybody takes advantage of everybody as much as they can.”

Busch went on. “There was an etiquette that once lived here,” he said, and then ticked off a list of Hall-of-Fame drivers who practiced such etiquette.

Kevin Harvick, neck and neck with Busch for most career wins among today’s regulars and another obvious candidate for best current driver, said the rise in rough driving is a consequence of NASCAR’s success in designing a car that can take a beating and keep going.

“The problem is there’s zero consequences with the car,” said Harvick, who has announced that he’ll retire from full-time racing after the season and move to the TV broadcast booth.

“It turns into slam or be slammed, and there’s no consequences with tearing up the car because it is so durable. … I don’t like racing like that, but you have to race like that,” he said. “And by the end of the race, everybody’s in the slam-or-be-slammed category.”

Younger drivers weighed in as well. Ryan Blaney – at 29, 18 years younger than Harvick and eight younger than Busch, echoed Harvick. Blaney called NASCAR’s present-day cars “such tanks that everyone knows that they can take it.”

Blaney said the beating and banging during NASCAR’s snug double-file restarts after caution periods can be “like bumper cars – shove, shove, shove, shove … You can’t even be, necessarily, mad at the guy behind you, because he’s probably getting shoved into you by three cars behind him.”

Blaney said drivers are talking among themselves to see how they can re-establish at least a modicum of mutual respect.

Of course, all the drivers mentioned here have dealt out doses of disrespect at times. And though they look longingly back to the sport’s past, NASCAR has never been an after-you-madam-or-sir endeavor. Try another racing discipline if that’s your cup of Darjeeling.

Richmond’s race last Sunday was, on the whole, among the more respectful of this season’s events, but it was not without rough-driving controversy.

The TV broadcast was using a live in-car camera shot with Hamlin – him again – when Hamlin’s Toyota smacked sharply into the rear bumper of J.J. Yeley’s Chevrolet.

Hamlin, who has repeatedly called for more respect among competitors, had a car capable of winning – but he had just served a penalty for pit road speeding and was far back in the field. He would certainly have been able to drive by Yeley’s slower car with little delay.

With Hamlin’s heavy-handed assist, Yeley spun back-end-first into the wall. The broadcast team was taken aback. Had a frustrated Hamlin just delivered another intentional slam?

They watched a replay. “Yeah,” said Clint Bowyer, the outspoken former Cup driver turned analyst, “that was very much on purpose,”

Yeley, his Chevy’s rear end still crumpled after repairs were made, soldiered on. He finished 36th in the field of 37. Afterward, Yeley called out Hamlin for hypocrisy when it comes to respect and said he wouldn’t forget the slam – a thinly veiled threat for Hamlin to ponder in future races.

Back on his podcast, Hamlin apologized to Yeley and said Bowyer was mistaken.

"It's very, very obvious, people, that I had no intention to wreck J.J. Yeley,” Hamlin said. And then, with a chuckle, added “Why would I wreck J.J. Yeley for 30th place?”

Hamlin said his move to get by was “a dramatic blunder.” He pledged to reach out to Yeley and his team “to see if I can do anything to help them recover from this.”

Hamlin is a well-heeled driver for a well-heeled team that in three decades has stacked up 200 team wins with an array of stars behind the wheel. Hamlin is also the owner of a separate two-car team in a partnership with Michael Jordan.

Yeley’s team owner, former driver Rick Ware, has been a Cup Series fixture as owner since 2017, scrambling to find drivers who can bring or attract sponsorship. In 532 starts, the team has just one top-five finish, no wins.

How hard is it to determine what Hamlin can do for the team? If his appeal erases NASCAR’s fine for the Chastain incident, Hamlin could shuttle that $50,000 straight to Ware. If the appeal fails, he could still just bite the bullet and write a check for 50 large.