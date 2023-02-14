Here’s how Elton Everett Sawyer describes the most important element of his job with NASCAR: “Safety is not a destination… that’s a journey.”

Sawyer, a Chesapeake native, has assumed his new position as Senior Vice President of Competition for stock car racing’s big-time sanctioning body. His journey along the sport’s winding road toward safety reaches back to his high school years in the late 1970s, when his dad took him to a race at Langley Speedway in Hampton.

He was soon hooked on the sport. Now he is 63, eight years on as a NASCAR official and approaching this year’s Daytona 500 as the person in charge of the biggest race in one of the world’s major motorsports series.

Having served as NASCAR’s top technical-inspection officer – an often controversial, always grueling job – Sawyer takes the broader competition-director role at a time when safety has risen in public awareness.

NASCAR, like other sports, has had its eyes opened to the consequences of concussions. Last year drivers were critical of the cars in the sanctioning body’s elite Cup Series. Competitor after competitor said the rear clip of the chassis was too rigid to absorb impact, which meant drivers took more punishment from even minor rear-end hits.

Add to that a rash of car fires, some with flames reaching the cars’ cockpits. It seemed that NASCAR’s journey toward safety had stalled, if not shifted into reverse.

Sawyer’s first event in his new job, last Sunday’s preseason exhibition Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, included a cockpit fire. He had the unenviable duty of explaining to the world that the fire was caused by a one-off installation problem unrelated to the 2022 fires.

In a subsequent telephone interview from his North Carolina home, Sawyer said NASCAR, celebrating its 75th season this year, has addressed the issue of fire continuously throughout that history – from the development of high-tech fuel cells to insulated cockpits to mandated head-to-toe fire-repellant gear for drivers to engineering changes for the current car.

“You’re trying to keep it to a point where the driver can get out of the car and we can dispatch safety equipment,” Sawyer said. “To say that [the car] is never going to catch fire is probably unrealistic.”

And what about the too-stiff chassis? Drivers were still complaining after the Clash.

NASCAR has re-engineered the rear clip, Sawyer explained, to absorb as much energy as possible and is working to do the same with chassis’ front clip. “You can’t use the rear clip to absorb every bit of the energy. There’s just not enough space back there to do that.”

He said the rear clip, which must also protect the fuel cell, is one “slice of the pie,” and that NASCAR’s research and development arm is working on the front clip in further testing.

As he made clear, safety is a journey.

Sawyer said NASCAR approaches safety issues, rule changes, and the whole Cup Series business model in collaboration with all who have a stake in the health of the sport – including drivers, crew members, team owners, track owners, broadcast partners, sponsors.

The introduction of the Next Gen car in 2022 eliminated areas in which race teams had invested millions to develop advantages for cars they built from scratch. Now, the teams must purchase most of the Next Gen car from a single source – same price, no modifications allowed.

“The business model in Cup needed a complete revamp,” Sawyer said. “The Next Gen car has delivered on that. It’ll take a couple more years to see how that model works and the benefits.”

He said the Cup Series is no longer so stacked against new teams or teams limited by budget restraints. The 2022 36-race season made that clear, he said, with 19 different winners, some of them driving for teams unable to run up front consistently in the past.

Sawyer has first-hand knowledge of the advantages and disadvantages across many aspects of the sport. As a driver he was a Virginia short-track star, winning three Late Model season championships at Langley Speedway and two Mid-Atlantic titles. He won prestigious Late Model events at Martinsville Speedway and South Boston Speedway.

He went on to record two victories in nearly 392 starts in NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series. In each of the last six seasons in which he raced full time at that level, he finished in the top 10 in points. In the mid-‘90s he made 29 Cup Series starts but didn’t secure a ride with an upper-echelon team.

Sawyer was a team owner briefly for himself and later for his race-driver wife, Patty Moise. He was a successful team manager before he went to work for NASCAR in 2015 as managing director of the Truck series. Now he oversees competition, inspection, rule development and officiating for all three of the sanctioning body’s national touring series – Truck, Xfinity and Cup.

NASCAR’s Senior VP of Competition often serves as the organization’s voice when something goes wrong or a new policy or rule is introduced. Sawyer’s two most recent predecessors – Scott Miller, who held the job from 2016 until this year, and Robin Pemberton from 2004 through 2015 – had many such moments.

Miller, for example, had to explain what went awry at a Richmond Raceway event in 2017 when an ambulance deployed under caution parked at the entrance to pit road, causing Matt Kenseth – pole sitter and leader of 89 laps – to crash out of the race. There was little for Miller to say except that NASCAR would “make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Pemberton’s most famous line was his 2010 invitation to NASCAR Cup drivers: “Have at it, boys.” He meant that NASCAR was going to lighten up on penalties for aggressive driving and let the competitors police each other with on-track retaliations.

That’s an approach that’s been frequently modified in the intervening years.

Sawyer laughed when he was asked if he had a Pembertonesque declaration as an introduction to his tenure as Senior VP of Competition or if he dreads facing the microphones and cameras any time things go wrong.

“I would hope that we can go 36 weekends and never have to stand at the back of the truck and explain anything,” he said with a smile apparent even via phone. “The likelihood of that happening is probably pretty low.

“If we do something that deserves that type of explanation, I can stand up there and explain and be honest and truthful with what happened, why it happened, and potentially the things that we’re going to do going forward to eliminate it happening again. That’s part of the job.”

Part of the job, part of the journey.

Safe travels, Elton.