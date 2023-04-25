Write about auto racing for, oh, say 50 years, and you’ll have to address the sport’s safety, or lack thereof, more than a few times.

This is one of those times.

The safety issue reared its head in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway – of NASCAR’s ovals the longest (2.66 miles), steepest banked (33 degrees in the turns) and therefore fastest (close to 200 mph despite all the limits imposed by present-day rules).

With the 500-mile race in overtime – NASCAR’s volatile bunch-‘em-up-and-cut-‘em-loose method of trying to finish races with a green-flag run to the checkered flag – Kyle Larson’s Chevrolet went sliding out of control into a turn.

The car went down the banking and then, as physics demand, careened back up into the path of oncoming competitors, some of them bouncing off each other in their efforts to avoid T-boning Larson’s blue-and-white Chevy.

Ryan Preece maintained speed, hoping to get his Ford through the mess before the crash collected him. Preece spectacularly failed. He crashed head-on into the side of Larson’s car.

Fortunately, the hit was on Larson’s passenger side.

Pushed into the car’s cabin space was one of the four horizontal door bars of Larson’s roll cage, so bent it looked like little more than a twisted exhaust pipe.

You couldn’t look at it without having the obvious “what ifs” bubble up. What if Larson’s car had rotated another 180 degrees and the impact had been on the driver’s side? What if the errant bar had been pushed into the driver? What if, what if, what if?

As it happened, both Larson and Preece climbed from their cars, were checked in the infield clinic and spoke to the media apparently only shaken by the crash. So, yes, safety provisions had worked. But the image of that bent bar lingered – and with the image, questions about the design of the roll cage.

After each race, NASCAR takes a few cars to its research-and-development center for further inspection. Larson’s wreck was among those taken from Talladega.

Making an amendment to roll cage design would be no small matter. NASCAR is in its 75th year. That’s 75 years of learning what makes the cars safer, applying rules to that end. In the last 22 of those years, there have been no fatal crashes in the sanctioning body’s three major touring series – Cup, Xfinity or Truck. That’s an impressive accomplishment.

But there have been safety concerns. In the most recent seasons, flash fires have been an all-too-frequent occurrence. And drivers have suffered concussion symptoms, in part because of the rigid construction of the racing chassis and roll cages used by all the teams – the drivers, not the cars, were absorbing too much of the energy generated by impacts.

Which brings us to that bent roll-cage bar protruding into the passenger-side space of Larson’s cabin. The loosening and bending of that bar, terrifying though it was, absorbed some of the energy of Preece’s full-speed hit.

What to do about the roll-cage bar? Weld it tighter? Reinforce it with extra braces? Add a fifth bar in each door, or diagonal bars further linking the horizontal four? Any or all of those steps might prevent the derangement of the bar, but might also stiffen the cabin to the point that Larson would suffer more from the impact.

NASCAR is committed to tight-quarters racing, especially at its high-speed superspeedways, where the entire field of about 40 cars can race in a single pack, bound together by an aerodynamic draft.

Moreover, today’s major-league superspeedway races come down to a finish with a field full of legitimate contenders, unlike the way things were decades ago. There is hardly any attrition due to blown engines or parts failures.

Most of the cars are fully capable of staying on the lead lap. And, thanks to rule changes, around caution periods, drivers who lose a lap or two can count on opportunities to regain lead-lap status.

Consequently, the final laps can devolve into crash-fests. Talladega saw a seven-car crash just three laps from what would have been the regulation finish, another seven-car melee (the one that included Larson and Preece) in the first two-lap overtime, and a five-car crash in the final lap of the second overtime as Kyle Busch took the checkered flag for the win.

Whether or not that’s good racing is a topic for debate. However, it is riveting TV, and TV is where NASCAR reaps most of its revenue. The thing is, these aren’t scripted stunts, abetted with special effects. These are real crashes with real people in the cars.

NASCAR knows that, which is why their engineers are studying Larson’s car. I know some of the people involved. I believe that once again they will work hard to make the cars safer.

I’ve always regarded my reports and columns about racing as letters to anybody who reads them. This time, I can make the address specific.

Dear NASCAR,