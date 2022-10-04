Hallman: Why not Briscoe as favorite to win title?

Chase Briscoe — he’s got to be your favorite to win the NASCAR Cup Series championship.

No? You say he’s not even a solid choice to have his playoff hopes survive this coming Sunday’s event? That’s the race on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s twisting Roval course. At the conclusion of that race, four more drivers will be eliminated, trimming the championship-eligible field to eight. Briscoe, 27 and in only his second Cup season, has been ordinary at best on road courses.

Yeah, I didn’t pick him to make it this far either. Matter of fact, when I made my preseason predictions, I didn’t even have Briscoe in my full playoff field of 16.

But there are no overwhelming favorites this season. Likewise, there are no drivers among the 16 who didn’t belong. Any driver still standing in the Round of Eight will be a contender.

Briscoe could stumble Sunday and be relegated to non-champ status, but if he scrapes by to the round of eight, he’s got a legitimate shot — better than most because the championship will be decided at Phoenix Raceway.

You forgot, didn’t you. Briscoe drove his Ford to victory the only other time NASCAR’s Cup Series drivers have raced in the new Next Gen car on that one-mile oval. That was in March, the fourth event in the 36-race season. Briscoe led 101 of the 312 laps, including 82 of the last 83.

You may be quick to point out that the Phoenix victory was Briscoe’s lone win this season. Right you are. It’s also true that of the 12 drivers still in the title hunt, five are one-time winners, five more have won two races.

The exceptions are Ryan Blaney, who hasn’t won a single race — and, yes, Blaney could wind up being the Cup Series’ first winless champion — and five-time winner Chase Elliott.

Elliott is closest thing to a heavy favorite to win the championship. He has racked the most victories, has led the most laps, is atop the point standings, has a good shot at adding another win at Charlotte, where he won the 2019 and 2020 events on the Roval.

But neither Elliott nor any other driver has had what you’d call a dominant season in NASCAR’s new Next Gen car. In the first place, one of Elliott’s five wins was the result of a post-race inspection that disqualified the car that had crossed the finish line first — Denny Hamlin’s Toyota. And Elliott’s 773 laps led, while tops in the series, is less than overwhelming. At this point last season, eventual champ Kyle Larson had led 2,003 laps.

So, how has Elliott fared at Phoenix? One win in 13 starts, that’s how. In the March race in the Next Gen car, he qualified 19th, ran well enough to lead 50 laps (but only briefly in the last 100 laps), spun out on the backstretch with few laps to go and finished 11th.

What does Briscoe have to say about his chances to win the championship? Would he be a reasonable favorite if he can make the Final Four?

“Sure, if we can get there. I mean we know we’re capable,” he said. “I mean a lot has changed on the Next Gen car, setup-wise, since we ran there. We still know we’re fully capable of getting it done there.

“If we can make it to the Final Four… not only me as a driver but the entire team — would definitely be really confident going into that race…. We’d be really looking forward to it. We’ve got to get there before we can race for it, so that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Briscoe and his team go into the Roval event on the cusp of elimination. He is tied for eighth in points with rookie Austin Cindric.

Or is he? Behind those two drivers, 11 points further down, sits William Byron. However, in a race on Sept. 25, Byron was penalized 25 points for an on-track tantrum. During a caution period, he drove into Denny Hamlin’s back bumper, sending Hamlin into a spin.

Byron has appealed the penalty. NASCAR is to hear the appeal Thursday and, presumably, will render a quick decision. NASCAR could add to, lessen or wipe out the points penalty. This column writer expects the points penalty to remain unchanged.

Either way, Briscoe will be glad to know. Even before last Sunday’s race at Talladega, he was eager to have the matter settled because his spot in the standings makes a difference in how he approaches a playoff race.

“That changes a lot of things from a strategy standpoint,” he said. “I mean, there’s just a lot that goes into how we will run that race based on that decision.”

Waiting to find out if another driver close to the cutoff has, or does not have, a disputed 25 points is “not fair to the other competitors,” Briscoe said.

He was right. NASCAR should have pressed the accelerator on the appeals process.

In last Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway, Briscoe finished 10th gaining three points on Byron, who finished 12th.

Maybe that added three points to the advantage Briscoe will have over Byron at the start of the Roval race. Or maybe it trimmed three points from the advantage Byron will have over Briscoe.

And maybe — in a year that seems wide open to the possibility of an unlikely winner — maybe that Thursday appeal hearing has everything to do with the 2022 Cup Series championship.